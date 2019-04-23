Russell Willson thanked his offensive linemen by buying them $156,000 in Amazon stock

Russell Wilson bought $12,000 of Amazon stock for each of his 13 offensive linemen.

Wilson wrote a letter to each lineman thanking them for their sacrifice and saying he wanted to help them invest in their future.

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in the NFL this year with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

In turn, Wilson decided to gift his 13 offensive linemen with $12,000 each in Amazon stock. The purchase was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by ESPN.

TMZ got a copy of the letter Wilson wrote to his linemen in which he thanked them for their sacrifice.

“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” Wilson wrote. “This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

Wilson wrote that he considered several ideas for gifts for the Seahawks, but ultimately settled on an investment in a company he thinks can “change the world.”

“We have to constantly prepare for life after football,” he wrote. “One of the ways I prepare is by investing in companies that I believe will grow and change the world. One of these companies is Amazon.”

He added: “You have invested in my life … this is my investment in yours.”