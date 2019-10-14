Russell Wilson was forced to improvise when his helmet radio malfunctioned and led the Seahawks to a critical touchdown

caption Russell Wilson didn’t need any help from his coaches as he engineered an impressive scoring drive for the Seahawks. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Through six weeks of the season, Russell Wilson is playing the best football of his career and a leading candidate for NFL MVP.

On Sunday, Wilson put together yet another near-flawless performance, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 32-28 comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson’s best moment on Sunday came during a critical third-quarter drive. After his headset stopped working, Wilson called the plays for the Seahawks and led the team on a touchdown drive to secure their first lead of the day.

Russell Wilson is playing the best football of his life right now.

The Seahawks quarterback has been nearly perfect through six games this season, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns to zero interceptions as he’s led Seattle to a 5-1 start to the year.

On Sunday, Wilson showed just how unstoppable he was against the Cleveland Browns, engineering a touchdown drive by calling his own plays after the headset inside of his helmet stopped working.

Read more: Russell Wilson thanked his offensive linemen by buying them $156,000 in Amazon stock

Trailing the Browns 20-18, Wilson realized as he took the field that he couldn’t hear anything in his helmet from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“The helmet went off at the beginning of the drive,” Wilson said, per Joe Fann at NBCSports Northwest. “I couldn’t hear anything so I just kept calling plays. You study the game plan, and you know what you want to do and how you want to get the ball to different guys. We were running up and down the field.”

Wilson said he couldn’t communicate with his coaches for a series or two. Rather than panic or call a timeout, Wilson instead chose to move his team forward and wound up leading a dominant scoring drive to give the Seahawks their first lead of the game.

Russell Wilson’s helmet communication system went out during a third quarter drive, so he called his own plays and led the Seahawks to a TD ???????? @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/hBuT0qTm76 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2019

Nearing the halfway point of the season, Wilson is likely the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

With the Los Angeles Rams fading, the Seahawks’ Week 1o NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football” has the potential to be one of the best games of the year.

As Wilson showed on Sunday, it’s going to take a lot of pressure from the 49ers to rattle him.

