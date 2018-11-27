5 photos of the Admiral Makarov, the frigate Russia deployed to the Mediterranean with cruise missiles ready to hit Syria

caption The Russian guided-missile frigate Admiral Makarov arrives at the Bay of Sevastopol to join Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea October 5, 2018. source Russian Defense Ministry

Russia deployed a new frigate armed with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea, Reuters reported in early November, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The Black Sea Navy Fleet’s frigate Admiral Makarov left (Navy base) Sevastopol and laid a course for the Black Sea straits. The vessel will be acting in the standing naval force of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean,” the defense ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Russia has previously fired cruise missiles from vessels in the Mediterranean at Syrian rebels in support of Bashar Assad’s regime.

In August, Russia deployed its largest naval group to the Mediterranean Sea since 2015, including three other frigates, a missile corvette, a landing ship, two submarines, and more, Reuters reported, citing Russian media.

Here’s what the Makarov can be armed with.

Commissioned in December 2017, the Admiral Makarov is an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, which are about 100 feet longer than an American football field and have stealthy hulls and superstructures that reduce radar, acoustic and infrared signatures.

caption The Makarov joins the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay in December 2017. source Russian Defense Ministry

Source: naval-technology.com

Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates are heavily armed with a variety of missiles, torpedoes, guns, and rockets.

caption The Makarov in the Bay of Sevastopol joining Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on October 5, 2018. source Russian Defense Ministry

Source: naval-technology.com

It has an eight-cell missile launcher that can fire long-range Kalibr-NK, or Club-N, cruise missiles. The ship is also equipped with a Shtil-1 medium-range air defense missile system, an Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile system and a Kashtan air defense close-in weapon system.

caption The Russian guided-missile frigate Admiral Makarov arrives at the Bay of Sevastopol to join Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea October 5, 2018. source Russian Defense Ministry

Source: naval-technology.com

It’s also armed with an A190E 100mm gun, seen at the front of the bow, an RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher and two DTA-53-11356 torpedo tubes.

caption The Makarov in the Baltic Sea during trials in November 2017. source Russian Defense Ministry

Source: naval-technology.com

Here’s a shot looking onto the bow. You can see the A190E 100mm gun at the front of the bow, the eight-cell missile launcher in the middle and the circular RBU-6000 rocket launcher in back.

caption A view of the Makarov’s bow and weapon systems. source Russian Defense Ministry

Source: naval-technology.com