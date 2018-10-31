A 17-year-old detonated a homemade bomb at Russia’s FSB intelligence agency, killing himself and injuring 3 others

caption A 17-year-old detonated a homemade bomb at Russia’s FSB office in Arkhangelsk, Russia on Wednesday. source Region 29/Reuters

A 17-year-old entered the office building of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Arkhangelsk, north Russia, and blew himself up with a homemade bomb on Wednesday.

He died of his own injuries and wounded three other FSB staff members.

Russia opened an investigation into suspected terrorism.

The explosion took place around 8:52 a.m. local time, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

A spokesman for Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee told state news agency TASS: “According to preliminary data, the person, who entered the building, took an unidentified object from his bag, which exploded some time later in his hands. As a result, he received fatal wounds.”

The three FSB staff members who were injured were taken to hospital, Interfax reported.

Russia is treating the case as suspected terrorism, Reuters added, citing the country’s Investigative Committee. Investigators said the suspect, who was not named, was from the city.

The investigation will be led by federal authorities in Moscow, Reuters reported.

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, is looking into the teenager’s motive, the agency added.

Igor Orlov, governor of the Arkhangelsk region, said that security would be tightened in the region, Interfax reported.