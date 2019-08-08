A rocket engine exploded at a Russian military base, killing 2 people and injuring at least 4 others

caption Map showing the approximate location of a rocket explosion at a military base in Arkhangelsk, Russia, reported on Thursday. source Google Maps/Business Insider

Two people are dead and at least four others are injured after a rocket engine exploded at a military base in Arkhangelsk, northern Russia, state media said.

The engine exploded while specialists were testing the engine’s “liquid propulsion system,” the Russian defense ministry said, according to state outlets.

Russia said there are “no emissions of harmful substances” and that the “radiation background is normal” after the explosion.

Two people are dead and at least four others are injured after a rocket engine exploded at a military base in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region, the country’s state-run media reported Thursday, citing the country’s defense ministry.

The base is located in the rural village of Nyonoksa, RIA Novosti reported. Arkhangelsk, the oblast where it’s located, is a major naval hub.

The two people who died were civilian specialists, while the injured people consisted of military and civilian personnel, the BBC reported.

A total of six people were injured, though it’s immediately not clear if the two people who died were part of that count.

All victims were taken to hospital via helicopter, RIA reported. The conditions of the injured people are not known.

A Russian Navy research submarine caught fire by the country’s Severomorsk naval base, near Nyonoksa, last month. Fourteen people on board died after being poisoned by burning materials.

A Russian cruise missile part also hit an apartment block in Nyonoksa in 2015. Nobody was hurt.