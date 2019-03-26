The Russia investigation will not be a factor in how Americans vote in 2020, according to a new poll

caption FILE PHOTO: Robert Mueller listens at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing about the FBI on Capitol Hill in Washington source Reuters

A CNN poll found that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference will not have a significant impact on how Americans vote in 2020.

But the vast majority of Americans would like to see Mueller’s report on the probe made available to the public, according to the poll.

Attorney General William Barr, who’s submitted a summary of the report to Congress, has pledged as much transparency as possible but it’s not clear how much of the report will be released.

The poll asked voters to point to one issue that would “be the most important to them when deciding whom to support in next year’s presidential election.” The special counsel’s probe into Russian election interference didn’t register in the results.

With that said, this does not mean that the Russia investigation doesn’t matter to Americans at all, as the poll found 87% said that – regardless of the inquiry’s findings – the Mueller report should be made public. In a rare showing of overwhelming bipartisan agreement, this was the case for 95% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans – as well as 88% of independents.

The Mueller report was submitted to Attorney General William Barr on Friday. Barr took the weekend to review it, submitting a summary to Congress on Sunday.

Barr said Mueller concluded that there was no collusion between Trump and Russia, and though the special counsel did not exonerate the president, he also did not find substantial grounds to charge him with obstruction of justice.

The summary stated, “The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed [an obstruction-of-justice] crime, it also does not exonerate him.'”

The attorney general went on to say that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also concluded Trump should not be charged with obstruction of justice.

Congressional Democrats are putting pressure on Barr to make the full report public, contending that if it indeed exonerates Trump than there should be nothing to hide.

It’s not clear how much of the report will be made public in the days to come.