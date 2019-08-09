A Russian military ammo depot that blew up earlier this week just exploded again

caption Flame and smoke rising from blasts at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region. source REUTERS/Dmitry Dub

A Russian military ammunition depot that exploded on Monday has exploded again, injuring at least another 10 people.

The ammunition storage facility, believed to house tens of thousands of artillery shells, caught fire and exploded on Monday, killing one and injuring 13 others, as a result of “human error.”

The latest incident was reportedly caused by lightning after the facility’s lighting-defense systems were damaged in the earlier explosion.

In the past week, Russian military facilities have seen multiple explosions, as well as more than a dozen casualties.

The Russian military can’t seem to catch a break, as more explosions continue to rock an ammunition depot that blew up earlier this week.

At least 10 people were injured Friday when two new explosions ripped through the ammunition storage facility at a Russian military base in Siberia, Russia’s state-run TASS News Agency reported Friday. The injured are currently receiving medial treatment while authorities evacuate nearby residents to safety.

The depot, which Russian media said was home to tens of thousands of artillery shells, first exploded Monday, setting off fires that continued to burn until the next day. One person was killed, more than a dozen were injured, and around 16,000 people living within 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, of the blast were evacuated.

People were able to return to their homes on Tuesday after the gunpowder charges had stopped detonating, TASS reported.

“Human error” was identified as the cause of the accident at the ammunition depot located in the Kamenka settlement in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Friday’s explosions were caused by lightning after the earlier incident damaged the facility’s lighting defense system, the Associated Press reported.

The local governor’s office, according to Russian state media, said that the latest ammo depot explosions occurred during a shell-clearing operation.

While the fires and explosions at the military ammunition depot have been problematic, they haven’t been Russia’s only worry this week. On Thursday, a missile engine exploded at a military test site in northern Russia, killing two and injuring six.