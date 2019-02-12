Russia plans to disconnect the entire country from the internet to simulate an all-out cyberwar

caption A view of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square during a snowfall in January. Russia plans to briefly switch off its internet to simulate an all-out cyberwar sometime in the next few weeks. source Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS via Getty

Russia wants to disconnect the entire country from the global internet to simulate a cyberwar.

It plans to redirect domestic web traffic internally, through the Russian government routing points rather than using the global infrastructure on which the web was built.

It’s part of the Kremlin’s plan to make the country’s internet independent so it could survive being cut off by other nations.

It comes as NATO countries step up sanctions and cyberattacks against Russia.

Having all web traffic within Russia pass through government routing points could also allow Moscow to set up a massive web censorship system, like in China.

Under this test, Russian internet service providers would have to redirect web traffic originating in the country to routing points approved or managed by the government’s telecom watchdog, Roskomnazor, ZDNet reported, citing the Russian news agency RosBiznesKonsalting.

Today, Russia, like most countries, allows internet traffic to use global systems to connect with devices all over the world. The temporary disconnection will reportedly take place in the next few weeks.

During the outage, the country’s internet would also rely its own version of the domain-name system, the directory of web domains and addresses.

The trial run is set to take place before April 1, though an exact date has not yet been set, ZDNet said.

caption A young President Vladimir Putin in front of a computer in January 2004. source Alexander Natruskin/Reuters

The experiment is part of the country’s Digital Economy National Program, a draft law introduced last year that aims to protect the country’s digital infrastructure even if other countries cut it off.

The Kremlin’s ultimate goal for the program is to wean the country off foreign internet providers and keep the Russian internet independent so it would be protected against potential cyberattacks, ZDNet said.

Russia’s Ministry of Communications in 2017 said it wanted to route 95% of the country’s traffic domestically by 2020, the country’s Izvestia newspaper reported at the time.

Having all web traffic within Russia pass through the government’s routing points could also allow Moscow to set up a massive web censorship system, like that in China, the BBC reported.

China’s internet censorship system, also known as the Great Firewall, routinely scrubs websites and censors keywords from social media to stop citizens from seeing content unsavory to the government.

The introduction of the plan comes after NATO stepped up annual cyberwar games against Russia. Its exercise in Estonia, on Russia’s border, last November involved simulating officers’ responses to riots stoked by social media and breaches to network systems that resulted in infrastructure damages, Bloomberg reported.

The US, the UK, and the European Union have also threatened to sanction Russia over recent cyberattacks.

The US imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russian firms and individuals last year, saying it was responding to Russian attempts to jeopardize the US power grid and financial system.

The EU last year also said it would “strengthen the resilience” of its member states “in the digital domain” after the Netherlands said it caught four Russian intelligence agents trying to hack into the global chemical weapons watchdog headquarters while it was investigating Russia last April.