Russian ballet dancers are posting hilarious videos of themselves dancing with kitchen items at home

A Russian ballet company has posted a hilarious video of its stars dancing around their homes using household items as props.

With all entertainment venues closed in Russia due to the coronavirus, the ballet stars of Russia’s Mikhailovsky Theatre have had to get creative, as a video posted to Facebook shows.

The dancers perform perfect arabesques, pirouettes, and pas de deux while using props like plates, brooms, and a saucepan.

“Life might be tough now, but a good mood and a sense of humor can save the world,” principle dancer Ivan Vasiliev told the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg.

What’s a ballet dancer to do without a theater to perform in? Why, pirouette around the kitchen, of course.

Proving that all the world really is a stage, the ballet stars of Russia’s Mikhailovsky Theatre have taken their routines into the home, as a video posted to Facebook shows.

The dancers can be seen performing a perfect pas de chat across a kitchen with spoons for props, executing an elegant arabesque alongside a broom, and dancing a romantic pas de deux while stirring a pan of food.

Watch the full video, which is trending in Russia, here:

Entertainment venues in Russia have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the dancers said they are trying to keep spirits up.

Principle dancer Ivan Vasiliev told the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg: “We need to stay positive about everything, that’s the message.

“Life might be tough now, but a good mood and a sense of humor can save the world.”

And according to the BBC, the Mikhailovsky Theatre have more videos to come.