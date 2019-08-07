I visited a 200-year-old Russian bathhouse in Moscow, where I paid $85 to be whacked with branches and doused in ice-cold water. It was the most memorable part of my trip.

caption Sanduny is the oldest public bathhouse in Russia, opened in 1808. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The banya, or traditional Russian bathhouse, is an integral part of Russian culture.

A banya typically includes a steam room with wooden benches, leafy branches that are used for massages, and buckets or pools of cold water.

On a recent trip to Russia, I visited a 200-year-old traditional bathhouse in Moscow, where I paid $85 to be whacked with branches and doused in ice-cold water.

It was such a strange experience that it became the most memorable part of my trip.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Banyas, or traditional Russian bathhouses, are an integral part of Russian culture.

A banya typically includes a steam room with wooden benches, leafy branches that are used for massages, and buckets or pools of cold water. In Siberia, people will often walk outside of the steam room and lie down in the snow. A visit to the banya is said to improve skin and overall health.

So when I visited Russia for the first time in June, I obviously had to go to a banya.

On a rainy afternoon in Moscow toward the end of my trip, I went to Sanduny, the oldest public bathhouse in Russia, which opened in 1808, more than 200 years ago.

Here’s what it was like.

The main entrance of Sanduny is on a quiet street in central Moscow. I paid a visit to the bathhouse on a rainy afternoon toward the end of a 12-day stint in Russia.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Sanduny is the oldest public bathhouse in Russia, opened in 1808.

I stepped inside and found myself in a beautifully decorated entry hall, full of elegant archways, calming blues, and gold-toned details.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The woman at the reception desk told me this was the entrance to the men’s section. I needed to go back outside and around the corner for the women’s entrance.

Sanduny has three men’s departments and two for women, and I was disappointed to discover that the large beautiful pool I’d seen photos of on the website is only open to men.

As I walked back outside toward the women’s entrance, I passed Sanduny’s restaurant, which appeared to be closed.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

According to Sanduny’s website, the restaurant serves traditional Russian cuisine as well as Uzbek and Chinese.

I passed by a secondary entrance for the men’s bathhouse.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Two men stood outside chatting, wrapped in sheets and towels. One of them wore a felt hat that I’d read were commonly worn inside Russian bathhouses.

The hats are meant to keep your head at a comfortable temperature while in the steam room.

The women’s entrance was right next door.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

For women, Sanduny has a “First Female Class” and a “Female Top Class.”

First Female Class is “famous for its democratic nature,” according to the website, while Female Top Class seems to be a bit more luxurious.

The entrance ticket for the top class is 2,200 rubles, or about $33.70, and for the first class it’s 1,800 rubles, or about $27.60.

My first thought upon stepping into the women’s entrance was that it didn’t seem as grand or elegant as the men’s entrance.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A winding staircase led up to the Female Top Class, while Female First Class was straight through the door ahead.

I went upstairs to get a peek into Top Class, as I had already decided to go with the mere First Class.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The changing area was decorated with ornate chandeliers, and shelves of beauty products appeared to be for sale.

The changing area in First Class seemed a bit more sparse, but more or less the same.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was in an open room with a reception desk to the left and the rest of the space filled with benches and tables. A couple of women wrapped in sheets and towels were lounging on the benches drinking tea.

The staff member at the front desk told me that in addition to my entrance fee and the fee for the massage I wanted to get, I would need to rent a sheet and a towel and buy slippers, a felt hat, and two veniks – or bundles of leafy branches – for my massage.

According to Sanduny’s services menu, the banya offers several different types of body mud wrapping, including “Luxurious skin,” “Red wine,” and “Chocolate velvet.” I decided to go with the traditional branch massage, which I admit sounds less appealing.

The total was $85.69.

After I paid, I was given a helpful instruction booklet in English on how to enjoy the Russian baths.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was also given a small cup of hot lemon tea.

According to the instruction booklet, I was almost ready for my banya experience. I had my bath shoes, hat, and sheet and towel. I had changed out of my clothes and put most of them in my bag, leaving my shoes and jacket on the bench as I’d seen other people doing.

I gave my bag to be put in a locker and was given a small key attached to a plastic bracelet that I slipped onto my wrist.

I tried on the hat and couldn’t help but feel a bit silly, like an elf or something.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Even though I’d seen a man wearing a similar hat outside, I half-expected to walk into the steam room and be the only person wearing one – a hilarious prank they pull on unsuspecting tourists.

Wrapped in a sheet and carrying my towel and my elf hat, I headed into the bathhouse area.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I found myself in a large room tiled in a peach, beige, and blue color scheme. There were showers, benches, and towel racks. Stacks of green and blue plastic tubs, some with branches in them, were scattered around the room.

Two cold pools, large enough for one person to sit down, sat near the door of the steam room. Nearby, six steps led up to a larger pool that was about five feet deep.

I was told that I needed to spend around 15 minutes in the steam room before my massage. I took a quick shower and wrapped myself in my sheet.

Before stepping into the steam room, I read the rules displayed next to the door in Russian and English. They were pretty straightforward: Don’t wear cosmetics or oils, and only the attendant should prepare the steam room.

They also said that first-timers should start with three steam sessions of five minutes or less, with a 15-minute break in between each session. In between, you should drink hot tea with lemon and honey or cool (but not cold) water. Then, you can work your way up to prolonged stints in the steam room.

I stepped inside the steam room. It was the hottest steam room I’d ever been in.

caption A steam room at Sanduny. source Sanduny/Facebook

While a typical steam room temperature is 100 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit but can feel much hotter from the 95% to 100% humidity, Russian banyas are usually at least 160 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

I didn’t see a thermometer in the steam room, so I couldn’t discern the exact temperature.

When I stepped inside the door, the furnace was immediately to the left, and the wooden lounge area was elevated by a few steps. A few women were sitting or lying on their sheets, completely naked except for their felt hats. To me, everyone looked like sweaty little nude elves.

The intensely humid air smelled like a mixture of mint and eucalyptus.

I was only able to stay in the steam room for about three or four minutes for my first session. I stepped out for a break, rinsed off in the shower, and climbed into the deepest cold pool, where the water came up around my chest. It felt surprisingly good, as the water wasn’t icy cold as I’d expected – just pleasantly cool.

After floating for a few minutes, I was about to step back into the steam room when a woman in a felt cap and towel started speaking to me in Russian and beckoning me to follow her. It was time for my massage.

I started to wrap my sheet around myself, but the woman stopped me. I reached for my towel, and that was apparently not allowed either. The woman grabbed my felt hat, squashed it into my head, and led me back into the steam room.

Completely naked except for my elf hat, I laid down on my stomach on one of the benches that was covered by a thin mat.

In a traditional banya, a venik massage is an essential part of the experience. A venik is a bundle of leafy branches, usually birch or oak, that is then used to massage, pat, and whack up and down the body.

caption A man being massaged with a birch branch at Sanduny bathhouse in 2001. source Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A banya employee can give this massage, or friends can do it for each other.

To start, my masseuse spent a few seconds whooshing the branches around above my body, but not touching me. She then started dragging the branches up and down my body, which tickled.

Then came the whacking. Steadily and rhythmically, she brought the branches down with force up and down my body. Surprisingly, it didn’t hurt. At one point, she had me bend my knees so that my feet were facing the ceiling and she could whack the sides of my legs and the bottoms of my feet.

After a few minutes, I was directed to turn onto my back and I saw that my masseuse was swapping places with another woman. My new masseuse indicated that I should place my hands over my chest. She continued the massage on my front.

It didn’t feel like any massage I’ve ever gotten before. Instead of a relaxing pressure on my muscles, I felt like the branch was exfoliating my skin. It was more invigorating than calming.

After the front of my body was thoroughly thwacked, the masseuse had me to sit up. She put an arm under my elbow and helped me stand up and walk down the stairs out of the steam room. That was the longest I’d spent in the sauna so far, and I felt a bit light-headed and weak in the knees.

The birch branch massage lasted about 15 minutes – but it wasn’t done yet.

Out in the shower room, I laid down on a table on my stomach, unsure of what was coming next. More whacking, but this time at room temperature?

Unexpectedly, the woman threw a bucket of ice-cold water over my entire body. I let out a little yelp. She threw another bucket of water, slightly warmer, and then a third bucket that was about room temperature. She had me turn onto my back and repeated the process.

Finally, my masseuse directed me to shower, which was fortunate because I had bits of leaves in places I’d never expected to find leaves.

After my massage, I spent the rest of my time at Sanduny alternating between the steam room and the cold pools.

caption A Russian bathhouse. source Shutterstock/Julia Kuzenkova

At one point, I was yelled at for apparently breaking banya protocol.

While I was sitting in the steam room, the woman who’d done the second half of my massage told me and the other woman in the room at the time to get out.

“Three minutes,” the masseuse said to me (in the only English I’d heard her speak).

I hung out in a cold pool for what I figured was about five minutes and then went back into the steam room. A moment after I’d laid down on a wooden bench, the masseuse came in and started ladling water onto the hot rocks near the furnace. Almost instantly, the steam room started to get extremely hot.

Thinking it was about to get too hot for me, I started to stand up – and that’s when the yelling started. My masseuse was yelling at me and pointing to the floor, so I crouched down. She kept shouting and jabbing her finger downwards, so I laid all the way down on my stomach on the floor.

As I lay there on the floor naked, it occurred to me that this was why I was told to get out of the steam room. And standing up was exactly the wrong thing to do right when the room was getting hotter than ever because, you know, heat rises.

After a few minutes, I slowly rose to a crouch and half-crawled down the steps and out of the steam room.

Despite the massage that felt more like a punishment and my banya crawl of shame, I left the bathhouse feeling relaxed and invigorated. The delightful strangeness of the experience made it the most memorable part of my 12-day trip, and I’d recommend it to anyone traveling in Russia.