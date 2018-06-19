A Russian city reportedly ran out of beer due to Swedish fans celebrating their first World Cup win in 12 years

caption Swedish fans reportedly drank the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod dry after the team’s win over South Korea in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup. source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Swedish fans had some massive celebrations after their team’s 1-0 victory over South Korea, their first World Cup victory in 12 years.

According to one report, the city of Nizhny Novgorod, which hosted the match, essentially ran out of beer to serve the celebratory fans.

Swedish fans have had a raucous start to their 2018 World Cup.

The Swedes earned three points in their opening match against South Korea thanks to a second half penalty kick from captain Andreas Granqvist. The 1-0 victory was Sweden’s first World Cup victory in 12 years, and game fans plenty of reason to celebrate.

And celebrate they did. According to Lee Roden at the Local Sweden, fans in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, the city hosting the match, drank the town dry after the big win. The town simply ran out of beer to serve to thirsty fans.

As it turns out, the city may have run dry even if the Swedes had played to a draw, as some local watering holes were apparently already running low on supply even before the match kicked off.

“Yup, some places had already run out by yesterday. The city has never had to arrange something on this scale before, so they’ve been completely taken by surprise,” Swedish Football Association’s head of security Martin Fredman told Sportbladet.

Judging by the videos of celebratory Swedish fans, the beer shortage had little impact on their ability to enjoy the victory.

Sweden is set to play its second match of the group stage against Germany in Sochi on June 23. Should Sweden pull off an upset and defeat the Germans to advance to the knockout stage, let’s hope that the city is well stocked.