A Russian MMA fighter tried to get coronavirus by standing near people who cough, and said only clowns wear COVID-19 masks

caption Sergei Kharitonov. source Photo by Bellator MMA / YouTube

Sergei Kharitonov, an MMA fighter, has made a series of outlandish, unfounded statements on Instagram this month.

First, he said he traveled to Moscow to seek out unwell people who were coughing so he could stand nearby and try to breathe-in the virus and “feel what it was like.”

He also said masks are for clowns.

Kharitonov’s comments are dangerous. As of Friday, there have 5,128,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 326,448 are in Russia.

A Russian MMA fighter tried to get coronavirus by standing near people who cough and said only clowns wear masks to avoid COVID-19.

Meet Sergei Kharitonov, a 39-year-old puncher with 20 knockouts from 30 wins (8 submissions and 2 decisions) against seven losses.

Kharitonova has notably fought in Pride FC, Strikeforce, and Bellator MMA, and won his most recent fight when he knocked out Fernando Rodrigues Jr. at the World Total Kombat Federation 5 show in February.

The fighter is perhaps as famous for his in-cage exploits as he is his unfounded skepticism regarding the coronavirus. He even said on Instagram that those who wear masks to protect them from the infectious disease are clowns.

“We’ll be wearing these muzzles for a long time, if only doctors wore them in hospitals before, then now they have dressed the entire world in them,” Kharitonov said earlier this week.

“They don’t just laugh but are laughing their heads off at us, we are clowns for them.”

It is not the first time Kharitonov has made a comment which goes against international health advice.

The World Health Organization, for example, recommends regular hand-washing, social-distancing, and says mask-wearing can help care-providers keep those they care for safe from COVID-19. It also recommends wearing a mask if you have any coronavirus symptoms, like a fever or coughing.

Earlier this month, Bloody Elbow reported that Kharitonov said he was trying to get the coronavirus by standing near people who were coughing.

“I even admit honestly that when I was in Moscow, I went to places where people cough,” the fighter said. “I wanted to try to get this coronavirus myself, to feel what it is like, what kind of virus it is.

“Unfortunately or fortunately, that did not happen. Apparently my immune system works.”

As of Friday, there are 5,128,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, of which 326,448 are in Russia.

There have been 333,489 deaths worldwide.

