‘We agree’: Russian foreign ministry approves of Trump’s tweet slamming the US for its ‘foolishness’ toward Russia

The Russian foreign ministry on Monday expressed approval for a tweet from President Donald Trump that blamed the US for the poor state of US-Russia relations.

The interaction led critics to slam Trump for seeming to parrot a foreign power’s talking points over the country he leads.

Trump’s tweet came shortly before he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Trump tweeted.

Subsequently, the Russian foreign ministry’s official account liked Trump’s tweet and retweeted it.

“We agree,” it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has frequently blamed the poor state of US-Russia relations on US government policy and actions from the Obama administration – in particular downplaying or denying incendiary actions like interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, its role in the Syria conflict, and its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

This interaction gained attention on Twitter, with critics slamming Trump for seeming to side with a foreign power over the country he leads.

When the Russian Foreign Ministry is handed an opportunity for a massive propaganda victory, they will always take it. Having spent my entire professional life studying Russia & most of my career serving in Europe, I’m surprised at how many they’ve been given in just 1 week. https://t.co/svjGjz1QIl — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) July 16, 2018

The US President and Russian foreign ministry are uttering the same talking points. https://t.co/qZq3zxupTR — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 16, 2018

That’s really quite brilliant. The Russian foreign ministry chimes in to agree with the US President that it’s all America’s fault. pic.twitter.com/UrIN1Zob1E — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) July 16, 2018

The Russian Foreign Ministry “liked” the president’s tweet, in which Mr. Trump blamed *the U.S.* for poor U.S.-Russia relations, and faulted *the investigation* into the Russian cyberattack on the U.S. rather than the Russian cyberattack itself. pic.twitter.com/xL2wcFlbfO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2018

Trump’s meeting with Putin occurred just days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers as part of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Trump has been under pressure to address Russian election interference with Putin, which he pledged to do ahead of their meeting.

But critics remain skeptical about Trump’s relationship with Putin and some members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, called for the president to cancel his meeting with the Russian leader after the indictment last week.

As Trump greeted Putin on Monday, he said, “I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship.”

The meeting with Putin comes on the heels of a NATO summit in Brussels, where Trump drew criticism for insulting US allies, as well as an at-times awkward visit to the UK in which Trump was met with nationwide protests.