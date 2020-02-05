A $4 million San Francisco mansion with so much greenery it’s being called a ‘garden with a home’ is now for sale — see inside

caption The home’s hill based situation also means stunning views of downtown. source Open Homes Photography

A three-bedroom San Francisco home is on the market for $4 million.

It’s located in the desirable Russian Hill neighborhood.

The house comes with an unusually large garden backyard that makes it a unique find.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite its convenient San Francisco location, this home is surprisingly tranquil with a secret garden in the backyard.

The home at 25 Bret Harte Terrace is on the east slope of Russian Hill in San Francisco, an area known for its sunshine and lack of wind compared to the rest of the city. Along with the garden, each room has views of either the bay or downtown. The listing emphasized the possibility of adding a roof deck to maximize views.

The home is listed with Janet Schindler at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look inside.

The home, built in 1938, is located on the east slope of Russian Hill.

caption Russian Hill home. source Open Homes Photography

Enter the house through the foyer.

caption Russian Hill home foyer. source Open Homes Photography

The foyer separates the dining room from the living room, seen here.

caption Russian Hill home living room. source Open Homes Photography

The focal point of the room is a travertine fireplace, with built-in bookshelves on either side.

caption Russian Hill home living room. source Open Homes Photography

Back through the foyer…

caption Russian Hill home living room. source Open Homes Photography

…sits the formal dining room.

caption Russian Hill home dining room. source Open Homes Photography

The dining room has views of Coit Tower and downtown San Francisco.

caption Russian Hill home dining room. source Open Homes Photography

Next door, the kitchen is simple but sufficient with plenty of storage.

caption Russian Hill home kitchen. source Open Homes Photography

Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms.

caption Russian Hill home stairs. source Open Homes Photography

First is the spacious master bedroom.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

It has views of the city and the bay.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

Plus, a wall of closets.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The master also has an en-suite bathroom.

caption Russian Hill home bathroom. source Open Homes Photography

The tiled bathroom is spacious, with a shower and standalone tub.

caption Russian Hill home bathroom. source Open Homes Photography

A second bedroom is located off the main hallway.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

Like the master, it also has stunning city views.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The third bedroom is staged as an office and sitting room.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

It has leafy views of the garden.

caption Russian Hill home bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The inside of the home is charming, but the real highlight is the backyard, accessible through the living room.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

The garden is an oasis from the city…

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

…centered around a fountain.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

Stone steps lead from the house to the fountain…

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

…which is surrounded by flowers.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

Trees add shade and a sense of being far from the city.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

Despite the central location of the home, the garden is surprisingly private.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

Neighbors are blocked out by large trees,

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

…and decorate gates enclose the space.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

The sitting area surrounded by greenery is the perfect place for reading or enjoying a morning coffee.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

Small details add to the appeal of this outdoor area, from this partially hidden door…

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

…to flowers and carved details.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

The view from above shows a cozy, private space.

caption Russian Hill home garden. source Open Homes Photography

The listing for house describes it as “not merely a home with a garden, but rather a garden with a home.”