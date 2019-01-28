Russian media says Su-35 fighter jets ‘humiliated’ and backed down US F/A-18s

- source
- REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
- Russian media on Monday sparked a social-media frenzy after the release of photos that seem to show a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet locked in the crosshairs of a Russian fighter jet during mock combat.
- A source claiming to represent a Russian fighter-jet pilot surfaced with the picture and said two Su-35s tailed and “humiliated” the US jets until a Japanese F-15 surfaced to support the F/A-18s, which the Russians also said were out-maneuvered and embarrassed.
- The US neither confirmed nor denied the incident, but US Navy F/A-18s have operated in the area recently.
- Russian media runs a lot of propaganda stories, and this one doesn’t prove anything.
Russian commenters rushed to brand the incident as proof of the “total superiority of the Russian and the total humiliation of the Americans.”
The same source previously said they beat a US F-22 stealth fighter in a mock dogfight – a fighting scenario that involves close-range turning and maneuvering – in the skies above Syria, but this incident supposedly took place over Russia’s far-east region.
The source recently became the first to feature images of Russia’s new stealth combat drone, suggesting some degree of official linkage or access to the Russian military. Russian media, for its part, accepts the source’s claims.
Lt. Cmdr. Joe Hontz, a US European Command spokesman, told Business Insider that US “aircraft and ships routinely interact with Russian units in international airspace and seas, and most interactions are safe and professional.”
“Unless an interaction is unsafe, we will not discuss specific details,” Hontz added.
Собственно, не так давно очередное доминирование осуществили наши файтеры на Дальнем Востоке. В этот раз под раздачу попали не только NAVY, но и воздушные силы самообороны Японии. При сопровождении своих "больших" парой Су-35 наши спалили, что к ним летят гости. А незванный гость, сами понимаете… Ведущий группы решил не мять сиськи, а сразу расставить приоритеты перед всеми находящимися в воздухе и, оставив с крайним подопечными своего ведомого, полетел встречать гостей. Один. Первым был наказан F-18, который на фото. Подкрался сзади к паре, застав врасплох ведущего, и, выскочив из под его пуза, встал справа как в сомкнутых порядках. Плотненько, как свой. Сказать, что они охуели от восторга, ничего не сказать. Ах, да! Чуть не забыл – оставляйте "онивсёвиделивсёзналипростонихатели" в комментах. Поржать ???? Янки, что был в задней кабине Ф-18, достал фотоаппарат с огромной елдой и начал фоткать замечательный Су-35с, в то время как летчик в передней кабине печально упёрся лбом в приборы и на приветственные знаки жестами никак не реагировал. А жест энергичного, многократного похлопывания правой ладонью по кулаку левой руки сверху понятен всем ???? Пофоткав буржуинов в ответ и передав данные о бортах куда следует, увидел, что подходит ещё пара, на этот раз F-15, потомков самураев. С криком "Банзай!" и эта пара была ознакомлена с тотальным превосходством в маневренных характеристиках нашего флагмана ИА и грустно удалилась в закат делать себе сепуку. Знакомить пришлось ещё две пары F-18 USA NAVY. Итого: четыре пары за сопровождение. Складывалось впечатление, что условный "догфайт" ведётся с транспортом. Слабые попытки сопротивления душились в зародыше. Геноцид и унижение. Всё как положено. В общем, ФБ доволен синегрудыми и объявляет им благодарность. Так держать! Военлёт! Твоя задача – доблестно ебать всё, что ездит, плавает, бегает и летает! ???? Когда будет нормальное видео с ОК, однозначно наложу на него песню В. Высоцкого "Их восемь, нас двое". З. Ы. Удивительно, но ни Япония, ни США никаких нот протеста не прислало. Моё уважение таким пилотам, хотя я понимаю, что не они пишут. F-18 – тех самых "Hornet ball", которые ролики пилят на YouTube. #bomberchronics
This suggests that either the encounter happened and was deemed totally safe, or that the encounter did not happen.
The US did have an aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Regan, in Russia’s far-east region and in Japan as recently as last week. Japanese fighter jets regularly train with the US.
Russia’s Su-35 holds several advantages over US F/A-18s in dogfights. But, as Business Insider has extensively reported, dogfighting – the focus of World War II air-to-air combat – has taken on a drastically reduced importance in real combat.
The F-15’s dogfighting abilities more closely match up with the Su-35, but, again, these jets now mainly seek to fight and win medium-range standoffs with guided missiles, rather than participate in dogfights.
Additionally, Russian media has a history of running with tales of military or moral victories in their armed forces that usually end with something for Russians to cheer about at the expense of US, which is usually exposed as incompetent.