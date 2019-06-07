Russian sailors appeared to be sunbathing shirtless while their destroyer took a run at a US Navy warship

caption Russian sailors appear to sunbathe on the back of the Russian destroyer source US Navy video

A Russian destroyer sailed dangerously close to a US Navy guided-missile cruiser in the Philippine Sea on Friday.

US Navy videos of the “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter appear to show Russian sailors sunbathing on the helicopter pad.

Their presence could be seen as a potential taunt, though neither the Navy or the Department of Defense would speculate about exactly what the Russians were doing.

The Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov engaged in “unsafe and unprofessional” behavior by sailing dangerously close to the US Navy Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Chancellorsville, US 7th Fleet said in a statement accompanied by photos and videos of the incident.

The Russians accused the American vessel of acting improperly, arguing that the USS Chancellorsville abruptly changed course and cut across the path of the destroyer.

Amid the back and forth over who is to blame for the latest US-Russia confrontation, eagle-eyed observers took note of something peculiar in the videos released by the Navy – what appears to be Russian sailors sunbathing shirtless, if not naked, as one appears to be, on the helicopter pad.

Russian government: The American ship acted dangerously! US government: The Russian ship manoeuvred unprofessionally! (Earlier in the day) Russian sailors: The breeze is blowing, the sun is shining. Time for suntan, da? pic.twitter.com/U7bFzCT70p — Mike Yeo 杨启铭 (@TheBaseLeg) June 7, 2019

NPR reported the unusual Russian behavior in an article discussing the showdown between the Russian and US warships.

“In an odd sight,” the writer observed, “the videos show several Russian service members seemed to be sunbathing on an aft platform aboard the destroyer as it nears the American warship.”

The video is a little blurry, so it is difficult to say for sure.

While Department of Defense and Navy officials noted Russia’s behavior, none were willing to speculate on the record about what exactly the Russians were doing or why.

The US has decided to lodge a formal diplomatic protest in response to this “unsafe” naval encounter, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Friday, adding that Russia’s actions “will not deter us from conducting our operations.”