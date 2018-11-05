Russian Su-27 fighter captured blasting afterburners in dangerous intercept 5 feet from a US Navy plane

caption Russian Su-27 blasts its engines as it passes the EP-3. source US Navy video

A Russian Su-27 made a dangerous pass ahead of a US Navy EP-3 Aries taking part in a NATO military exercise in international air space above the Black Sea on Monday.

Video shows the jet streaking just feet from the US plane and blasting its afterburners, which was likely not needed.

The US Navy said the jet engines created turbulence for the crew and was dangerous.

The US Navy released video of the incident which clearly shows the Su-27 sharply turning in front of the plane with its engines blaring. Jet engines produce “jetwash” or wake turbulance that poses a serious risk to nearby aircraft. In training, friendly aircraft can down each other by flying too close.

A US Navy statement on the incident called the Russian jet’s behavior “unsafe.”

“The Russian Su-27 executed a hard right-to-left turn from the U.S. EP-3’s right side with an excessive closure rate and came within five feet of the EP-3’s right wingtip. The Russian Su-27 then proceeded to enter the flight path of the U.S. Navy EP-3, crossing within 10 feet and executing a sharp dive below, which resulted in violent turbulence for the U.S. EP-3 and its crewmembers,” a Navy statement said.

The Su-27 then made an additional pass where it got in front of the Navy plane and turned on its afterburners, or ignited the gasses coming off the jet engines for extra thrust.

The Su-27 wouldn’t need to go all out with afterburners to pass the propeller-driven EP-3, but the burners would likely exacerbate turbulence felt by the Navy crew. The Navy said the intercept lasted for 25 minutes.

“For the Russian fighter aircraft to fly this close to the U.S. Navy aircraft, especially for extended periods of time, is unsafe. The smallest lapse of focus or error in airmanship by the intercepting aircrew can have disastrous consequences. There is no margin for error and insufficient time or space for our aircrews to take corrective action,” US Navy Capt. Bill Ellis said in the statement.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Business Insider Russia made “no radio contact,” breaking a norm for air-to-air intercepts that typically get resolved verbally.

These type of actions “put our aircrews in danger,” and “there is no reason for this behavior,” the spokesperson continued.

Though the US has announced its Trident Juncture military exercises in international airspace and waters, or over friendly countries with their approval, Russia’s military have made a number of “surprise visits,” most recently with a long-range bomber flying over a US warship.

The EP-3 is a electronic warfare and surveillance plane used by the US Navy. Russia’s Su-27 handles both air-to-air combat and serves in a bomber role.

Here’s the video of the Su-27’s dangerous afterburner pass: