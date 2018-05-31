Russia’s foreign minister gave Kim Jong Un a mysterious box to ‘lock secret things’ inside

caption Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. source Russian Foreign Ministry

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, who gave him a mysterious box as a gift.

“You can lock secret things here,” Lavrov said while giving Kim the key.

Russia has been known to engage in provocative optics in the past, especially in cases where it could tweak the US’s nerves.

The US is definitely concerned with North Korea hiding secrets as it prepares to engage in denuclearization negotiations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and, amid a frenzy of diplomacy all around Korea, Russia gave Kim a mysterious gift.

A video posted by Russian media showed Lavrov and Kim walk down a hallway with Lavrov pulling his attention to a small box. It depicted a pastoral scene that appeared to depict Russian nobility riding through the woods on horseback.

“You can lock secret things here,” Lavrov said while giving Kim the key.

Russia has been known to engage in provocative optics in the past, especially in cases where it could tweak the US’s nerves.

As the US and North Korea prepare for their leaders to meet for a diplomatic summit for the first time in history, North Korea potentially hiding “secret things” – like elements of its nuclear program – remains a chief concern for the US.

caption The top of the mysterious box. source RT via YouTube

Lavrov is said to have expressed his support for North Korea’s plan to denuclearize, and invited Kim to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim is tentatively set to meet with President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, and has engaged in a flurry of diplomacy to prepare for the historic summit.