Russia’s stealthy new combat drone has taken flight for the first time

Russia’s stealthy new Su-70 Okhotnik-B (Hunter-B) heavy combat drone has taken flight for the first time, the Russian defense ministry has revealed.

The first flight lasted 20 minutes, during which the drone flew an altitude of 600 meters before successfully landing, Russian state media reported.

Photos of the Okhotnik first appeared online in January, and then it was seen again on a flight line in satellite images taken in May.

The first flight, which occurred at a military airfield over the weekend, lasted 20 minutes, TASS, a Russian state-run media outlet, reported, citing a defense ministry press statement. “The aerial vehicle flown by the operator made several circles around the airfield at an altitude of 600 meters and then successfully landed,” the ministry said.

It is unclear where the testing occurred, but satellite images from May showed the drone sitting along the flight line when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the 929th Chkalov State Flight-Test Center in the Astrakhan region on May 14.

the size of the Russian prototype UAV Okhotnik-B is surprisingly big – contrasting the compact size of the Su-57, UAV tend to be bigger as loiter time is an important consideration and being a stealth UAV, carrying some weapons internally as well is required, it wont come cheap.

Russian state media announced plans for the aircraft’s maiden flight back in May, revealing that it would occur sometime in July or August. A source in the aircraft manufacturing industry told TASS that the first flight would take place at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant.

The drone, a Sukhoi Design Bureau product with a flying wing shape, is quite large, but it has a low radar signature, according to Russian state media. “The drone is equipped with equipment for optical-electronic, radio engineering and other types of reconnaissance activities,” TASS reports.

Some observers have expressed doubts about the Russian drone’s stealth capabilities, suggesting that while its shape offers some advantages, the aircraft might be detectable from behind due to its exposed engine nozzle, perhaps a prototype flaw that will be corrected as Russia moves forward with this project. Russia reportedly lags the US in stealth technology, including coated materials designed to reduce an aircraft’s radar returns.

Another photos new Russian heavy UAV project Okhotnik-B

Another photos new Russian heavy UAV project Okhotnik-B

The first photos of the Okhotnik, also known as the Hunter, appeared online in January, when pictures emerged showing the unmanned combat aerial vehicle being towed at what The War Zone suspects was likely Sukhoi’s Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Plant.

The flight line photos that emerged in May led observers to conclude that the Okhotnik has a wingspan of about 50 feet, making it about as large as China’s Tian Ying drone or America’s experimental X-47B drone, The National Interest reports.