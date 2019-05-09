‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors revealed that one of Marvel’s existing characters is gay, but fans are mocking the lackluster announcement

caption In the comics, Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie is bisexual. source Marvel

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed on SiriusXM that an existing character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gay.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe said.

Disney has been criticized for “straightwashing” Marvel characters in the past, especially since many are queer in the comics.

Now, fans are mocking the Russo brothers for the underwhelming announcement, after 22 blockbuster films with no LGBTQ representation.

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently revealed that an existing character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gay – but fans in the LGBTQ community, many of whom have been begging for representation in the MCU for years, weren’t impressed with the announcement.

During an interview on SiriusXM radio, the Russo brothers were asked whether Anthony’s brief cameo in “Endgame” marked the first acknowledgment of queerness in a Marvel film.

“There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” Joe said.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe continued.

caption Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki is bisexual and gender-fluid in the comics. source Disney/Marvel

Back in 2018, Feige teased two openly gay characters in the MCU: “Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.”

The vague comment quickly made headlines, but the Russo brothers’ psuedo-announcement has been roundly mocked by queer fans and LGBTQ allies online.

Disney has been accused of ‘straightwashing’ in the past

As Jess Joho wrote for Mashable, it has always made sense for the MCU to include non-straight characters.

“Superheroes often make great metaphors for something else. Marvel in particular has created heroes that read like overt metaphors for gender and sexuality,” Francesca Coppa, a Muhlenberg English professor and a scholar of fandom, told Mashable. “There’s all different ways these characters open up to queer identification.”

caption Many fans see the relationship between Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as heavily “coded.” source Marvel

Additionally, many fans believe that multiple characters have been “coded” over the years. This means they have relationships and moments that feel queer, but that hasn’t been made explicit onscreen.

Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier), Steve Rogers (Captain America), Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Okoye, Loki, and Valkyrie are the most prominent examples.

Loki. Valkyrie. Korg. Ayo… Sometimes the LGBTQ+ community disappoints me with all their support for Marvel movies when they are blatantly straightwashing characters onscreen from the very beginning. I wonder for how long such fans will continue to do so. — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) May 5, 2019

Disney has been criticized for “straightwashing” Marvel characters in the past, especially since many are queer in the comics – including Okoye, Loki, and Valkyrie.

In fact, scenes have been cut from movies like “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok” that would’ve made their non-straight sexualities explicit.

I'm gonna be THAT nerd and tell them to read more Marvel comics, because *multiple* existing MCU characters are bi or pan. They've just refused to portray that onscreen. https://t.co/4nzIa1NJ05 — Michelle (@michelle_on_rye) May 9, 2019

Many fans believe that Marvel is clearly prioritizing making money over meaningful representation onscreen

Given all this, after 22 blockbuster films and no LGBTQ representation, fans are disappointed that Marvel would retroactively announce that an existing character is gay – especially without giving that identity attention onscreen.

Many believe Disney straightwashes movies because it doesn’t want to alienate certain audiences, particularly in homophobic cultures and countries.

It's a shame. We're making so much progress on LGBT representation in mainstream media but most of the biggest franchises are too scared to admit we exist. Most of them are owned by Disney. — André Reacts (@AndreReacts) May 8, 2019

They must have been hiding in the trees this whole time- we need to stop with this queer baiting it’s not doing any favors to the lgbtq+ community. Funny how this announcement is made after these movies make their theatrical run so MCU doesn’t miss out in that foreign coin — George (@Hypnotique89) May 9, 2019

Not to start stuff. But if marvel actually wants to give us an LGBT character they can start by confirming Valkyrie is Bi on screen. Because a deleted scene means jack shit — Nora Darhk is all the woman we need (@NicConrads) May 9, 2019

Reminder: Disney will NEVER create a LGBT character that cannot be removed for their China film release. Money beats representation every. Single. Time. 100% this will include Marvel, Fox, etc. #crappiestplaceonearth — Lisa-Marie (@lisamarie_no_p) May 9, 2019

Marvel and Disney also do this out of greed. By erasing bi, trans, and gay characters they are able to put these movies over to China so they can make even more money. China bans any movie that has ghosts or anything not straight from homophobic and superstitious traditions. — Gyub (@Puncubus) May 5, 2019

“representation is a big thing! it’s an emotional thing,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “utilizing it as a marketing tactic (and THEN not even committing to the thing) is exploitative.”

representation is a big thing! it’s an emotional thing. utilizing it as a marketing tactic (and THEN not even committing to the thing) is exploitative — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) May 9, 2019

Many fans are simply mocking the underwhelming announcement, joking that Marvel executives see themselves as generous and radical by including one gay character in the massive cast of Marvel superheroes.

me @ marvel, blessing us undeserving queers with the wondrous gift of a single, solitary, shining Gay pic.twitter.com/1byk4F3KUk — ✨Literary Necromancer???? (@RoAnnaSylver) May 9, 2019

the infinity stones are pan — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) May 9, 2019

Marvel about to make Rocket gay and call it representation. https://t.co/ImWw28wIbK — Kharlo (@KharloKong) May 8, 2019

Some are comparing the Russo brothers’ comment to J.K. Rowling’s infamous knack for adding inclusive details to characters’ storylines, but only after the “Harry Potter” books were finished.

I didn't know J K Rowling worked at Marvel Studios. — Moon (@Moonsh4de) May 8, 2019

????????‍♂️Okay, so. 1)Revealing a previously existing character is gay just further highlights your own homophobia. You put a character in the closet for fear of losing money. 2)You do not get retroactive credit for representation. You don’t, and neither does JKhttps://t.co/LmuMAMROsX — Holdin’ Out for a Shiro (@Lee_H_Henry) May 9, 2019

Ultimately, fans who crave LGBTQ representation in the Marvel Universe say they won’t be satisfied until they see it onscreen.