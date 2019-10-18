12 gorgeous fall wedding venues that will win your heart

caption “In recent years, we’ve noticed a substantial uptick in fall weddings, with nearly 40% of weddings taking place during this season,” says Jeffra Trumpower, creative director at WeddingWire. source Clane Gessel/Faye + Renee

While many fall weddings have already been and gone, the most popular wedding date of the year will occur on October 19. According to a recent report by The Knot and WeddingWire, nearly 34,000 US couples will marry that day, and over 4 million guests will attend a wedding.

Read more: 6 smart ways to take the stress out of wedding planning

If you’re planning to marry in the fall of next year, you should probably be booking your venue right now.

“Generally, we recommend couples book their venue about a year in advance of their anticipated wedding date,” says Jeffra Trumpower, creative director at WeddingWire. “However, during peak wedding season, which includes October, venues can book up quickly. If you’re thinking about having your wedding during the most popular months to get married – October, September and June, according to the 2019 WeddingWire Newlywed Report -you’ll want to book your venue as soon as possible, to ensure the venue you have your heart set on has availability.”

As for the popularity of autumnal weddings, Trumpower explains there’s been an upward trend in weddings planned for September and November in recent years. While June weddings were perhaps once regarded as the ideal, that may not be the case anymore.

“In recent years, we’ve noticed a substantial uptick in fall weddings, with nearly 40% of weddings taking place during this season. … This is likely due to cooler temperatures with less humidity than the summer months, while still allowing for plenty of outdoor activities. The beautiful and colorful foliage is an added bonus for celebrations with outdoor elements or those hoping to capture most of their photos outside.”

If you’re setting your sights on a fall wedding next year, take a look at these gorgeous wedding venues.

From a woodland ceremony space overlooking a tree-lined lake to an elegant spa located in the heart of Sonoma wine country, here are 12 rustic and elegant wedding venues perfect for your fall wedding.

This woodland venue is perfect for a fall wedding among the trees.

caption Cedar Lakes Estate in Orange County, New York. source Bryan Dorsey Studios/Faye + Renee

Cedar Lakes Estate in Orange County, New York, offers “rustic elegance in a natural setting,” allowing the couple to say their vows while overlooking beautiful tree-lined lakes, lush hills, or mountaintops. An open-air pavilion allows wedding guests to enjoy cocktails by an oversized firepit, while Cedar Lakes’ temperature-controlled, 5,400-square-foot barn is the perfect setting for a fall wedding reception.

This Washington location has a treehouse hiding in the forest.

caption Treehouse Point in Fall City, Washington. source Nadine Berns Photography/Fab Floral Snoqualmie, WA

Though beautiful any time of year, Treehouse Point in Fall City, Washington, truly comes alive in the fall. Nestled among the trees sits a rustic, quaint treehouse perfect for posing for pictures, while the natural beauty of the Washington forests provides a picturesque backdrop for a wedding or elopement.

A private estate with woodland views is one of the most coveted wedding venues in Ohio.

caption The Club at Hillbrook, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. source Lauren Gabrielle Photography

A private 50-acre estate located minutes from downtown Chagrin Falls, Ohio, The Club at Hillbrook comes alive during the fall season. Named one of the top 50 wedding venues in America, newlyweds and guests alike can take in the natural beauty of this woodsy location. Three Saturdays in October of next year are already booked, so those looking to marry in this gorgeous location should act fast.

“The Club at Hillbrook is the most sought-after venue for weddings and events in Ohio. The colorful gardens, vast woods, and beautiful views provide picturesque backdrops for any ceremony, reception or special event,” says the special events team at The Club at Hillbrook.

This ranch features a rustic yet elegant barn and a vintage steam engine with passenger cars originally from Disneyland.

caption Santa Margarita Ranch, Santa Margarita, California. source Cameron Ingalls Photography

From the manicured Estrada Garden ceremony site, shaded by an ancient oak, to the 1700s-era stone-walled barn, the Santa Margarita Ranch can accommodate large groups in a variety of settings. Guests are able to book their own bar services and caterers, giving them full control over the day’s menu and drinks. Newlyweds have access to the ranch’s onsite bridal cottage, and photo backdrops range from quaint buildings to oak-lined meadows, beautiful gardens, and historic railways.

Woodstock, Vermont, is regarded as one of the premier spots in the United States to view gorgeous fall foliage.

caption The Woodstock Inn & Resort, Woodstock, Vermont. source Jessica Notargiacomo

Enjoy the pinnacle of New England history and charm at The Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock, Vermont. A dedicated onsite wedding coordinator, sales manager, talented pastry staff, and professional and veteran banquet staff allow you to sit back and relax knowing your wedding is in good hands. Cozy up by a glowing wood-burning fireplace, located in each and every guest room, or pamper yourself at the luxurious LEED-certified spa.

Breathe in the crisp autumn air during your outdoor ceremony on this patch of heaven in the Michigan countryside.

caption Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, Dexter, Michigan. source Mae Stier Photography

Founded by British chef Kieron Hales, Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is located on a historic 27-acre working farm. A culinary destination, guests can enjoy delicious al fresco dinners, s’mores under the stars, and more. With onsite lodging and amenities, this country wedding venue makes the perfect setting for your intimate or large celebration.

“People often tell us there’s something about our property that feels like home. Something warmly nostalgic,” said a spokesperson from the farm. “Maybe it’s our classic, lovingly restored red barn, or our picture-perfect white farmhouse, complete with porch and rocking chairs. Perhaps it’s the big trees, sunflowers or sweeping lawn. Maybe it’s the smell of fresh-baked bread pudding wafting out of our farmhouse kitchen, or the love and care shown by each member of our team. What matters most is this: You’ll feel right at home here. What could be more important on your most special days?”

Stroll along a floral-lined path to this effortlessly elegant, rustic-inspired venue in Virginia’s wine country.

caption Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, Charlottesville, Virginia. source Tec Petaja

Overlooking expansive and lush grounds, vineyards, and the Blue Ridge foothills, this unforgettable venue in the Virginia countryside is an ode to the Southern state’s natural beauty. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards offers an all-inclusive culinary package, professionally trained staff, and in-house catering and bar.

“Virginia is known for having distinct seasonality year-round, and fall at Charlottesville’s Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is no exception,” said a spokesperson from the venue. “The colorful autumn ambiance accompanied by lush vines and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains make a versatile and stunning backdrop to say ‘I do.'”

Though you might not find any auburn oak trees at this fall wedding venue, you may just be able to go sans jacket.

caption Cannon Green in Charleston, South Carolina. source Catherine Ann Photography

Temperatures in Charleston, South Carolina, stay in the mid-70s until November, making this gorgeous and versatile venue a perfect destination to host an outdoor ceremony and reception. Pledge your love under a lush green canopy on the venue’s stunning outdoor courtyard, surrounded by native palm trees, or dance under the vaulted, vine-covered ceilings of Cannon Green‘s historic Trolley Room.

This North Carolina wedding venue embodies Southern elegance with a hint of rustic charm.

caption Fearrington Village, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. source Krystal Kast Photography

Located on a historic dairy farm, this full-service wedding venue makes for a truly magical autumnal wedding. Fearrington is the gold standard for rustic-meets-chic wedding glamor. The culinary team at The Fearrington House Restaurant will supply the menu, which focuses on seasonality, presentation, and taste.

“Fall at Fearrington is possibly our favorite item of the year for a garden wedding. With such a temperate climate here in North Carolina, we usually have temperatures in the 70s and plenty of beautiful autumn flowers still in bloom in our acres of English-inspired gardens,” said a spokesperson for Fearrington Village.

Rent out an entire mountainside resort and host your wedding amidst the stunning natural surroundings and hot springs in Dunton, Colorado.

caption Dunton Hot Springs, Dunton, Colorado. source Dunton Hot Springs

Located in the heart of a “romantic ghost town” just across the mountain from Telluride, Dunton allows couples to rent out the entire town. The hot springs’ chef can fully customize all menus, as well as give guests and the married couple exclusive access to the town’s dancehall, saloon, and open-air chapel. The use of the relaxing hot springs is included in Dunton’s all-inclusive price.

This quaint Georgia venue has its own chapel, hidden beneath vines and oak trees.

caption The Cloister chapel at Sea Island. source Sea Island

A Forbes Five-Star accommodation, The Cloister at Sea Island in Sea Island, Georgia, could be the perfect autumnal wedding venue. Say your vows at sunset in the quaint and cozy onsite chapel adorned with vines and historic stain glass windows, capture memories under the towering Georgia oak trees, or dine in the venue’s romantic wine cellar by candlelight.

Nestled among the thriving vineyards of Sonoma wine country, the Kenwood Inn and Spa provides a dreamy backdrop for an autumnal wedding.

caption Kenwood Inn, Kenwood, California. source Kenwood Inn/Bergeen Photography

Elegant and glamorous with a country appeal, a celebration at the Kenwood Inn in Kenwood, California, will be the highlight of the wedding season. Mild weather and stunning foliage make for an effortlessly beautiful fall wedding, while spa amenities make this wedding venue truly unforgettable.

“Whether it’s an elopement or a grand affair, our lush courtyards, picture-perfect ambiance, world-class facilities, and an impeccable staff make the Kenwood Inn & Spa the ideal setting for your special day,” reads the venue’s website.