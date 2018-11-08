Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after breaking 3 ribs in a fall

On Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office and broke three ribs.

She has since been admitted to the hospital.

Ginsburg, 85, is being held “for observation and treatment.”

She previously broke two ribs in 2012.

After her fall, she went home, per the statement. But after experiencing “extreme discomfort overnight,” Ginsburg went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, where test results showed that she had broken three ribs on her left side.

While in the hospital, Ginsburg will miss a scheduled Thursday-morning meet and greet with the other Supreme Court justices, President Donald Trump, and the first lady, Melania Trump.

This is not the first time Ginsburg has broken ribs. In June 2012, he fell and broke two ribs. The justice, then 79, told Reuters through her spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg that she “followed her schedule as usual” while injured.

“She indeed did not skip a beat and did not feel it rose to a serious health concern,” her spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg has previously survived bouts of colon and pancreatic cancer.

In August, the Supreme Court justice said she planned to stay on the bench at least five more years, which would nearly extend through a potential second term for Trump.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”