Felicity Jones says Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘couldn’t take her eyes off Armie Hammer’ when the actors met the Supreme Court justice

During an appearance on the “Today” show Thursday morning, Felicity Jones spoke about the time she and “On the Basis of Sex” co-star Armie Hammer met the film’s inspiration, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jones, who plays Ginsburg in the film, says the Supreme Court justice “couldn’t take her eyes off” Hammer.

Hammer plays Ginsburg’s late husband, Martin, in the film, which will be released on Christmas Day.

“It was amazing, when we first went in we were all kind of nervously waiting outside her office. And then when we went in, she couldn’t take her eyes off Armie Hammer,” Jones said during an appearance on the “Today” show Thursday morning. “So she is a human.”

Jones plays Ginsburg in the upcoming movie “On the Basis of Sex,” which is based on the justice’s early career. Hammer plays Ginsburg’s husband, Martin, in the film, which is set to be released on Christmas Day.

The interview comes a day after Hammer and co-star Justin Theroux got into a “fight” over Ginsburg on Instagram. The two actors posted pictures of themselves meeting Ginsburg on their respective Instagram accounts. Theroux captioned his photo “new couple alert.”

Hammer disputed that in the comments, telling Theroux to “back off” because “she’s spoken for.”

“The court has rendered their decision,” he added.

Theroux plays Mel Wulf in the film, the former legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, where Ginsburg took on gender equality cases in the 1970s.

