Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for a gallbladder condition in Maryland

caption Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the official Supreme Court group photo in November 2018. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and is being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court Public Information Office announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the 87-year-old underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition called acute cholecystitis on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral arguments teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” the statement said.

She is expected to stay in the hospital “for a day or two.”

Last year, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lungs, radiation for a tumor, and was hospitalized for an infection.

This is a developing story.