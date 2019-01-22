A lipstick brand is selling a ‘Notorious R.B.G.’ shade in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with 50% of the proceeds going to charity

caption Lipslut is paying tribute to the “Notorious R.B.G.” source Lipslut

Beauty brand Lipslut has made waves in the past year with its “F*ck Trump” and “F*ck Kavanaugh” lipsticks, and now it’s turning its attention to a more celebratory shade.

The brand has just released a new lipstick called “Notorious R.B.G.” in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with a shade described as “an iconic, brilliant, bad b—- berry.”

Like its previous releases, Lipslut will donate proceeds of each purchase to relevant charities. Customers will be able to choose where 50% of the proceeds will go during the checkout process.

Among the organizations listed is Equal Rights Advocates, which aims to fight gender inequality in both schools and workplaces. Customers can also send the proceeds to She Should Run, which seeks to expand the talent pool of women running for office in the US. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is also listed, where Ginsburg co-founded the Women’s Rights Project.

The brand says thousands of pre-orders have already been placed since the product was announced over the weekend.

Lipslut previously raised $100,000 during its F*ck Trump campaign in early 2018, beating its former record of $40,000 raised for victims of the violence in Charlottesville. Lipslut also previously launched a shade called F*ck Hollywood in an effort to raise awareness for the #MeToo movement.

“Notorious R.B.G.” can be pre-ordered for $19.95 and is scheduled to ship in late March after Ginsburg’s 86th birthday on March 15.

Representatives for Lipslut did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

