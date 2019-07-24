Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she doesn’t agree with some Democratic presidential candidates’ ideas to pack the Supreme Court with more justices

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in an NPR interview that she is opposed to packing the high court with more justices, which some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have proposed to tilt it away from its current conservative majority.

In a wide-ranging interview with NPR, Ginsburg said she favors keeping the court at its current number of nine justices. But she didn’t name a particular candidate’s proposals.

“Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” she told NPR. “I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court,” referring to Roosevelt’s failed effort to pack the Supreme Court court with six friendlier justices in 1937 to reverse its previous rulings striking down his major New Deal programs as unconstitutional.

Ginsburg added that she believed some of the proposals to add justices would serve to politicize the court even further.

“If anything would make the court look partisan,” she told NPR. “It would be that – one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.'”

The liberal associate justice also said, “We are blessed in the way no other judiciary in the world is.”

Nine candidates have expressed openness to adding justices to the Supreme Court, according to the Washington Post. They include top-tier candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg has made it a key part of his campaign in particular, framing it as an effort to depoliticize the court. He’s proposed structuring a 15-justice Supreme Court where five justices have to be unanimously confirmed by the other ten.

Warren has also supported “depoliticizing the Supreme Court” and told Politico its a conversation worth having. Another candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, also expressed openness to the idea and proposed the idea of term limits. Supreme Court justices currently stay on the court for life.