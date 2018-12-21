Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lung, Supreme Court announces

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a procedure to remove cancerous growths from her lung, the court announced Friday.

There was no evidence of any disease left in her body after the procedure, and no further treatment is planned, the court’s statement said.

Ginsburg was also hospitalized last month to treat rib fractures from a fall.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a procedure to remove cancerous growths from her lung, the court announced Friday in a statement.

Doctors found no evidence of disease elsewhere in her body after the pulmonary lobectomy, and no further treatment is planned, the statement said.

Ginsburg, who is 85, was also hospitalized last month after she fractured several ribs in a fall. While she was being treated, doctors found two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung, according to the court’s statement.

“Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.