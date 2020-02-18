Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore sparkling heels for an award presentation, and people can’t get enough of her style

caption Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently wore sparkly heels while in Washington, D.C. source Lindsay Dedario/Reuters

Ruth Bader Ginsburg presented the Woman of Leadership award to philanthropist Agnes Gund at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Martha Stewart was also in attendance, and snapped a photo of Ginsburg wearing silver sparkling heels while there.

People online seem to love the Supreme Court Justice’s style, and have since compared her shoes to Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Ginsburg is no stranger to bold fashion – she also wore snakeskin-print heels in December 2019.

In addition to being a major political figure, Ruth Bader Ginsburg might also be considered a style icon.

Though Stewart’s post was meant to highlight the event, many people couldn’t take their eyes off Ginsburg’s sparkling heels, which were shown in the photo.

“Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes ‘Aggie’ Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington,” Stewart wrote in the caption of her post. “It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award . And thank you Justice Ginsberg and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!”

Many of Gund’s philanthropic efforts are dedicated to art. According to ARTNews, Gund is said to believe that art “is a right, not a privilege,” which she exemplifies by helping underprivileged children receive art education. She also donates up to $7 million per year to art programs through her A G Foundation, according to the outlet. Additionally, Gund serves on the councils of numerous New York City museums, and is a collector of art herself.

People expressed their love for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s shoes in the comments section of Martha Stewart’s Instagram post

“Fabulous!!! Look at the Justice’s shoes! Love it. Girl has style!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love those rockin white socks and silver shoes RBG,” another person wrote alongside heart emojis.

On Twitter, CNN reporter Kate Bennett shared more photos of the Supreme Court Justice’s shoes, writing: “Yes. All the yes.”

Former NBC executive Mike Sington also commented on Ginsburg’s footwear, and compared the shoes to Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.”

“RBG needs to click her glittery heels together three times and take us all back home,” he wrote.

RBG needs to click her glittery heels together three times and take us all back home. pic.twitter.com/9rV9uFQi7t — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2020

Ginsburg is no stranger to daring fashion

Though she always maintains the sophisticated style of a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg has been incorporating unique touches to her outfits for years.

In December 2019, for example, she spoke with author Jeffrey Rosen while wearing snakeskin-print heels.

And back in 2012, she was photographed at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City wearing gold square-shaped pumps.

caption Nina Totenberg and Ruth Bader Ginsburg pose at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ginsburg is also known to wear gloves that match her outfits. In a 2015 email sent to the Washington Post, the Supreme Court Justice explained that she started wearing them after undergoing chemotherapy, and continued to wear them after she recovered.

According to the outlet, her email read: “Justice (Sandra Day) O’Connor said when I was having chemotherapy after colon cancer, ‘You are vulnerable now, and you’re going to receptions and shaking hands with lots of people, so you should at least wear gloves.’ This was in 1999. So, I wore gloves and liked them so much, I decided to keep wearing them.”