A woman led police on a wild high-speed chase through Los Angeles in a mangled RV with 2 dogs inside

caption A woman driving an RV led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles Tuesday night. source ABC 7

A woman driving an RV led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles Tuesday night, crashing into multiple vehicles and ripping off a large part of the camper’s passenger side.

The chase started around 7 p.m. in Santa Clarita, when the driver failed to yield, the California Highway Patrol told ABC 7. It was initially reported that the woman was driving a stolen TV, but the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department later said that she is suspected of buying the RV with a stolen ID, according to KTLA.

caption The driver crashed into at least six over vehicles, authorities said. source FOX 11

Video shows the driver crashed into at least six vehicles during the chase through the San Fernando Valley, and sent two people to the hospital. At points the driver hit speeds over 60 mph, according to ACB 7.

At one point, a dog that was riding in the RV with the driver jumped out of the vehicle, after the windshield shattered.

News helicopter footage shows the dog running off once jumping out of the vehicle and onto the street. CHP told Fox 11 that the dog was later recovered and suffered minor injuries.

caption At one point, a dog that was in the RV with the woman jumped out of the vehicle. source ABC 7

The chase came to an end just after 7:30 p.m., when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car and tree in Tarzana.

The driver continued to run from officers on foot, followed by a second dog. As she tried to jump the gate at a nearby residence, an officer tackled her to the ground.

caption The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Julie Ann Rainbird. source ABC 7

Footage from the scene shows police interviewing the driver while her dog sat by her side. She has since been identified as 53-year-old Julie Ann Rainbird of Winnetka, according to NBC Los Angeles.

She was taken from the scene to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The dog was checked out by a veterinarian, according to ABC 7.

ABC 7 reported that she is expected to be charged with driving under the influence, felony evading, and felony hit-and-run.

Watch the full chase from ABC 7 below: