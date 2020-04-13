RV owners are donating their mobile homes to healthcare workers who need them — here’s how the RVs 4 MDs Facebook group works

caption Cedar Mountain Post Acute Center and Mike Sevoian’s RV. source Mike Sevoian.

A Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs has connected RV and camper owners with “frontline healthcare workers” across the country to give nurses, doctors, and staff members exposed to COVID-19 a safe place to sleep while isolating.

The group has allowed nurses and doctors to move from sleeping in tents outside to sleeping in an RV.

It’s been three weeks since the conception of the Facebook group – which is still rapidly growing – and it now has 24,600 members, along with over 10,000 likes on its sister Facebook page.

Business Insider spoke to one of the founders and several RV donors and recipients about the RVs 4 MDs mission and how it impacted their lives.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

RVs 4 MDs is connecting “frontline healthcare workers” with RV and camper owners across the country, and now globally, to give nurses, doctors, and hospital staff members a safe place to isolate away from their families while the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country.

The Facebook group was originally made when cofounder Emily Phillips’s mother gave her the idea to post on her personal Facebook asking friends for an RV or camper for her husband, Jason, an ER doctor.

Jason needed to isolate from his wife and their three children, which was especially important because Emily and their eight-year-old child both have asthma, putting them at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

A mutual friend then connected Emily with Holly Haggard, whose mother had a camper that wasn’t being used. With Haggard’s mother’s permission, Haggard decided to lend the RV to the Phillips, uniting two strangers around a mutual mission.

Now, Philips and Haggard are like “sisters,” Haggard told Business Insider, and the RV exchange inspired the two of them to co-found the RVs for MDs Facebook group that gives #VanLife a good cause.

Now, almost three weeks later, there are over 24,600 Facebook members in the group, and its sister Facebook page — which Haggard recommends as the starting place for those interested in joining the movement — has over 10,000 likes.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

The Facebook group is now flooded with posts from both RV and camper owners, and frontline healthcare workers looking for vehicles to temporarily live in so they can isolate themselves from their families.

The Facebook group and page has been growing consistently every day since its conception, Haggard said, although she never expected the Facebook group to surge in popularity like it has.

Now, every time she checks her phone, new requests to join the group pop up.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Haggard said.

Those interested in temporarily donating their RV can either submit their campers through a Google Form or “self-match” by posting their vehicles on the Facebook group feed to prompt a local healthcare worker to reach out.

caption Mike Sevoian’s 2019 Jayco Jay Flight. source Mike Sevoian

Frontline healthcare workers can also submit themselves via the Google Form, allowing RVs 4 MDs admins to match RVs with nearby nurses, doctors, and hospital staff members.

As of now, RVs 4 MDs has about a hundred volunteers, playing roles like matchers that link the RV owner and RV seeker together, public relations specialists, attorneys, and national, state, and partnership directors.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

The Facebook group has also secured several partnerships with platforms across all industries. For example, the group is now working with RVshare, who has waived all of its fees for RVs 4 MDs participants to bring in more RV owners.

Camping World, which specializes in RVs and its services and parts, has also stepped in to offer free support with its marketing and legal team.

Several cleaning companies and RV “technical professionals” have also joined the RVs 4 MDs cause. And unrelated to RVs, fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has also offered to give away free food vouchers to volunteers and RV owners as a “thank you.”

“It’s almost like a Fortune 500 company in [that] brilliant minds … have come together to help offer their expertise in the field,” Haggard said.

caption Mike Sevoian’s 2011 Forest River Flagstaff source Mike Sevoian

Now, the group, which originally started with an exchange in Texas, has expanded beyond the US to include Canada, Australia, and as of April 9, Dubai.

For Haggard and Phillips, running the Facebook group comes with personal sacrifice. They are now awake 20 to 22 hours a day to balance their full-time jobs, family life, and RVs 4 MDs, Haggard said.

caption Sarah Jaeger Gonzalez’s 2003 Jayco Plus. source Sarah Jaeger Gonzalez.

However, Haggard says it’s worth the loss of sleep and compares the care of the Facebook group with the care of a newborn child.

And while there are legal risks involved with running a Facebook group of this caliber, Haggard says she’s willing to take the risk if it means RVs 4 MDs’s “hero” RV and camper lenders will be able to save people’s lives.

“They are handing over something that they worked so hard to get, have, and maintain,” Haggard said about the RV and camper owners. “It’s such an honorable thing for them to do because they are [selflessly and without hesitation] literally handing these over to complete strangers.”

“Now that we’ve settled into this as a new norm, I think it’s really important to have people just take a moment and say, ‘How can I help,'” Josie Beck, who donated her RV to a family in Illinois, said in support of RVs 4 MDs.

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

Josie Beck donated her 2011 Thor Four Winds RV — which she considers to be her “baby” — to Olivia and Neil Cases amid the pandemic.

caption Josie Beck’s 2011 Thor Four Winds. source Josie Beck

Beck first heard about the Facebook group through her girlfriend who was searching for different living arrangements for her paramedic brother who has asthmatic family members. While scrolling through the Facebook page, Beck found the Cases family.

“I looked up the page and sure enough there was somebody that had posted [an RV request] that was 15 minutes from our house, and the individual was living in a tent with a space heater because he has four children,” Beck told Business Insider. “He was working 12-hour shifts in the ICU and then sleeping in [the tent.]”

The individual that Beck found, Neil Cases, was originally working at the University of Illinois Medical Center’s recovery room before he had to switch to the ICU shift during the COVID-19 outbreak.

caption Josie Beck’s 2011 Thor Four Winds. source Josie Beck

Upon switching to the ICU, Cases and his wife, Olivia, started thinking about ways to isolate him from his family while he was at home.

Unlike Beck, Olivia Cases found the Facebook group through a community platform. She then started checking the Facebook group every 10 minutes to locate a potential match before they found Beck, Cases told Business Insider.

The Cases started communicating with Beck on Sunday, and by Monday, the RV was delivered.

Beck was “dumbfounded” upon seeing the Cases’ sleeping tent when delivering the RV to the doctor, who was in his mask and scrubs.

caption Josie Beck’s 2011 Thor Four Winds. source Josie Beck

Cases luckily had a bathroom with a shower and toilet in the basement of his home, so he only needed the RV for a bed.

“We don’t have anything to hold onto right now,” Olivia Cases told Business Insider. “My husband goes to [the hospital] and is protected 100% [with PPE], [but] we still don’t know.

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

Her four children, between the ages of seven and 16, are informed of the situation, and Cases senses that they understand the danger that their father is in.

Like Beck, Zachary Rivera, who is currently in the US Coast Guard, also found the RVs 4 MDs group while casually browsing the internet.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

The group piqued his interest. He clicked on the link and read a post about how an RV owner donated their camper to a doctor who was living on their balcony or living in a tent, Rivera recalled.

He then realized that RVs 4 MDs could also be his way to “do some good” since his wife didn’t want to go camping and they currently can’t rent their 2018 Passport ROV RB 103 RV out.

He decided to offer his RV in a Facebook post to the RVs 4 MDs group as well. Within a few minutes, a nurse — who was living with family members that had underlying conditions — reached out.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

A few minutes passed, and Rivera received seven or eight more responses.

For the most part, many people who post in the group recieve responses relatively quickly, mostly within a few minutes or by the next few days.

A missionary then reached out to serve as an intermediary between the nurse and Rivera, allowing them to park the RV at a Bedford, Texas church 2.5 miles away from Rivera’s home since it was difficult to run the RV at the nurse’s apartment complex.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

However, the night before the delivery, Rivera realized that his power cord wasn’t long enough.

“I put a post on saying if anybody can loan me one,” Rivera said. “I had people from all over the country searching all the stores in north Texas and they found me a Camping World out 20 miles away.”

He says he has concerns over whether his insurance will cover any potential mishaps for his expensive RV, however, he justifies this by knowing that if he gets sick, he will need someone just like this nurse to take care of him.

“I’m in the Coast Guard, so once it comes down to people, the other factors take a back seat,” Rivera said.

Jackie Cragg — who had an “emotional” RV delivery to her matched family — agrees that the priority is helping those on the frontline of the pandemic.

caption Jackie Cragg’s 2019 Keystone Hideout RV. source Jackie Cragg

“If I can help someone who needs it … I [have] no problem whatsoever,” Cragg told Business Insider. “I was the first to say, ‘Whoever can use it, can use it. It’s brand new.'”

North Carolina-based Cragg isn’t new to the community of people who are at the frontlines of battling emergencies: she has two twin daughters that are both firefighters. For Cragg, it was about giving back.

She found the group while scrolling Facebook, posted her RV information, and was “instantly” connected with a family in Charlotte on Monday. By Tuesday, Cragg prepared her 2019 Keystone Hideout RV and drove 15 minutes to drop it off for a physician’s family.

“Once I got there, [Sarah Willis, the wife of Dr. Grant Willis] had come out of the house and she was already in tears,” Cragg said, who also started crying upon seeing the other party.

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

“She was just so thankful because they have [two children and] an infant that’s nine-months-old and has a heart defect, and she was just so thankful that her husband could be close to the home now and at least … see his kids through the window,” Cragg continued.

For Cragg, the story is even more personal. Several years ago, her second daughter almost died in an accident, and doctors anonymous to Cragg saved her daughter’s life.

caption Jackie Cragg with Dr. Willis and his family in front of Cragg’s 2019 Keystone Hideout RV. source Jackie Cragg

RVs 4 MDs, for her, was about paying it forward and giving back to the medical profession that saved her daughter. If it meant helping a medical professional be physically close to their family, she would “do [it] in a heartbeat.”

For now, Cragg doesn’t know how long the family will have her RV. But if any issues arise while the RV is in the possession of the Willis family, Cragg said she would send someone out to service it so the expenses don’t have to go to the family.

“You need anything, just let me know and I’ll send somebody out,” Cragg told the family.

Like everyone else, Floyd Collins, who works as an advisor in a hospital in Oklahoma, found RVs 4 MDs while scrolling through Facebook. Many of his friends and family are medical personnel, so it’s no surprise the Facebook group popped up on his feed.

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

“It was perfect,” Collins spoke of RVs 4 MDs matching process that then paired him with Nikki Fannin of Texas, although he received several other potential matches the day he signed up.

Collins and his family had just moved from Colorado to Oklahoma almost a year ago. Their plan was to live in an RV in Oklahoma for a “short period of time” while building their house.

However, the pandemic hit, and Collins — who was then sharing a personal RV with his wife and three teenage children — found it impossible to be physically isolated from his family due to their unique living situation in the close confinements of their RV.

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

“If we had a regular house, I would have just made do with what we had, but that’s why I reached out to them because of our situation,” Collins said.

Collins saw further urgency in his situation because his wife is a stable diabetic, and he was “concerned for her more than anything.”

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

This, along with the anticipated influx of coronavirus cases in his hospital in the coming weeks, compelled him to drive his pickup truck 2.5 hours for the Fannin family’s 2018 Cruiser Radiance RV in Texas.

Now, Collins is living in the Cruiser Radiance, parked 20 feet away from his personal RV that his family is living in. He estimates that he’ll be in the borrowed RV, a stone’s throw away from his family, for the next two months.

Collins hopes that this pandemic will help the country “come together as one.”

caption Nikki Fannin’s 2018 Cruise Radiance 28QD. source Nikki Fannin

“My hope for this [is] that maybe we can realize just how little we are in the grand scheme of things and that we really depend on each other,” he said.

These donors aren’t phased by the potential infection of their RVs, and instead are pushing more people to participate in RVs 4 MDs.

caption Dr. Willis and his family in front of Jackie Cragg’s 2019 Keystone Hideout RV. source Jackie Cragg

While there is an obvious fear of coronavirus across the country, the RVs 4 MDs participants think that it’s worth temporarily lending their RVs to those who need it the most.

“I wish more people would be willing to do this instead of being scared and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t want COVID in my camper.'” Sarah Jaeger Gonzalez, who offered her 2003 Jayco but is still waiting for a taker, told Business Insider. “I think that’s silly.”

Gonzalez plans on spraying a disinfectant around the RV and letting the vehicle sit for one to two weeks unused, a tactic that many RV owners plan on doing when their vehicles are back in their possession.

caption Sarah Jaeger Gonzalez’s 2003 Jayco Plus. source Sarah Jaeger Gonzalez.

“I think it’s something that is making such an impact for these frontline workers for such minimal impacts to the RV owner with just having a professional cleaner at the end,” Beck said. “It’s literally the easiest thing that you can do as an owner.”

Rivera also suggests that people can still help out even if they don’t have an RV. For example, people who own portable dump tanks or a septic-service company can lend their resources to the RV borrower if the camper isn’t already equipped with a dump tank or waste management.

caption Zachary Rivera’s 2018 Passport ROV RB 103. source Zachary Rivera

“Maybe other people who just want to help…could jump in and help in small ways on a case-by-case basis people might need,” Rivera said.

Mike Sevoian of Yucaipa, California is an example of someone who has jumped in to help even after lending all of his RVs to local doctors and nurses.

caption Mike Sevoian’s son helping him deliver the RVs. source Mike Sevoian

Sevoian owns a small RV rental business, Rolling Getaway Rentals, that has a fleet of four RVs: a 2017 Winnebago Winnie Drop, 2019 Jayco Jay Flight, 2018 Grand Design Reflection, and 2011 Forest River Flagstaff. He originally had 20 to 30 bookings between March to May, but as the pandemic started making its way across the US, more people started canceling their bookings.

At first, he was discouraged by the cancellations, which meant a loss of money. But one day, as he was scrolling through Facebook, he came across RVs 4 MDs, and decided to offer his entire rental fleet.

He had people all across California reaching out to him, but in the end, all of the RVs went to healthcare workers in his city of Yucaipa and most work at Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation, which has one of the biggest outbreaks in COVID-19, according to Sevoian.

caption Cedar Mountain Post Acute Center source Mike Sevoian.

There are currently 51 residents and six staffers at the facility where three of Sevoian’s RVs are who have tested positive for coronavirus, and two of the facility’s residents have died as a result of the virus, the Desert Sun reported.

“I took the rest [of the rental fleet] over [to the hospital] not knowing what an impact it was going to make,” Sevoian told Business Insider.

Upon arriving, Sevoian was told that the director and several nurses and staff members of the facility were sleeping in camping tents on the grass outside of the hospital to quarantine themselves from their family members.

caption Cedar Mountain Post Acute Center and Mike Sevoian’s RV. source Mike Sevoian.

“Man, I wish I had 30 more RVs,” Sevoian said.

More people have since delivered their RVs to the facility. The director of the hospital told Sevoian that they plan on getting portable showers and toilets, along with the now-existing outside break rooms, to create a small community of healthcare workers living in campers and RVs outside of the convalescent hospital.

Although all of his RVs are now occupied, Sevoian is still working with the RVs 4 MDs community to match more owners and healthcare workers together.

caption Mike Sevoian’s 2018 Grand Design Reflection. source Mike Sevoian

“Even though it’s small, I still feel like it helps give me purpose right now because my businesses are kind of at a halt like the rest of America,” Sevoian said. “It feels great [to help].”

He’s now communicating on a weekly basis with the staff members who are in his RVs to make sure everything is running smoothly.