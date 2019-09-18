ESPN analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark ripped Paul Finebaum for saying ‘it’s over’ for Cam Newton and that no one should feel bad

caption Ryan Clark on ESPN’s “Get Up” source via ESPN

ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark had a fiery response on “Get Up” after college football analyst Paul Finebaum said Cam Newton’s career is “over” and nobody should feel bad because Newton is selfish.

Clark responded that Finebaum had previously spoken “glowingly” about Eli Manning, who Clark argued has been worse than Newton and brought the New York Giants down.

Clark said analysts like Finebaum needed to put their personal feelings aside when evaluating quarterbacks and not criticize players for acting and playing differently.

ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark on Wednesday took issue with comments from college football analyst Paul Finebaum.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” Finebaum weighed in on Cam Newton’s struggles, saying Newton “it’s over” for Newton. Finebaum then said nobody should feel bad for Newton because Newton has only ever cared about himself.

“He’s a train wreck right now, he can’t do what he used to do,” Finebaum said of Newton. “And quite frankly, forget the sympathy toward him. Cam Newton has never really cared about anyone other than Cam Newton … He’s brought this franchise down. It’s over for Cam Newton. Nice knowing you, but you’re done.”

Clark then jumped in to criticize Finebaum, saying moments before that Finebaum had heaped praise on Eli Manning. On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced Manning would be benched for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 3.

“We just spoke glowingly about Eli – not we, Paul – spoke glowingly about Eli Manning, and he has been a dud for the last four years,” Clark said. “You wanna talk about bringing a franchise down, Eli has ruined that franchise.

“So, we gotta take out how we feel about dudes because he’s a Manning because we love him because he gives us this ‘Aw shucks,’ you can do whatever you want, and I’m gonna be OK about it. That’s not true. If we’re looking at it, Cam has more left than Eli’s had for years.”

Finebaum stood quietly, rolling his eyes as Clark spoke.

“We gotta stop treating dudes because they play a certain way, or because they act a certain way that’s not familiar to us, that that’s not leadership, that that’s not caring,” Clark said.

Finebaum responded that Manning won two Super Bowls and Newton has not. The show then changed topics.

