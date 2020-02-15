A 21-year-old American bounced his opponent’s head off the canvas with a left hook knockdown, and the boxing industry is saying ‘a new star is born’

- Ryan Garcia knocked his Valentine’s Day opponent out with a left hook to the face in the very first round.
- The nature of the win captured the attention of the boxing industry, with a DAZN commentator saying “a new star is born.”
- Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who represents a rival of Garcia’s, was also impressed.
- Garcia advanced his professional record to 20 wins (17 KOs), unbeaten, and you can watch his devastating KO of Francisco Fonseca below.
A 21-year-old American bounced his opponent’s head off the canvas with a left hook knockdown on Friday, and the boxing industry is saying “a new star is born.”
Golden Boy Promotions phenom Ryan Garcia has long been touted as a poster boy for boxing.
The Californian looks like a baby-faced assassin, has blisteringly fast hands, and, on February 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, showed the world that highlight-reel power lurks within his gloves.
In the very first round of a fight against Francisco Fonseca, Garcia needed only a handful of punches to end the fight, and the shot that closed the show was a single left hook that landed plush on the side of the chin.
As Fonseca fell, with his head bouncing off the canvas and his arms in the air, Garcia performed a cut-throat gesture before nonchalantly walking to a neutral corner.
The fight was over. He had won.
Watch the knockout here:
Lo acabó en un instante! Gancho venenoso de izquierda que le aplicó Ryan García a Francisco Fonseca para mandarlo al país de los sueños en el 1° asalto!!#ESPNKnockOut #GarciaFonseca pic.twitter.com/qO66bus8Ma
— ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) February 15, 2020
Here’s another angle:
The Ringside Angle ???? pic.twitter.com/FiTrV84Rnu
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) February 15, 2020
The bout was broadcast on DAZN in the United States and fight commentator Sergio Mora later tweeted that “a new star is born.”
A NEW STAR IS BORN!!!!!
@KingRyanG ???? ⭐️ #boxing
— Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) February 15, 2020
Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who represents Gervonta Davis, a lightweight rival of Garcia’s, was also impressed.
Damn @KingRyanG you doing it like that?? Ok ok ????????
— Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) February 15, 2020
Garcia’s victory sees his flawless record as a professional fighter move to 20 wins (17 KOs), unbeaten.
