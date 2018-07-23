Ryan Lochte suspended 14 months for doping violation after a photo he posted to social media using an IV triggered an investigation

- Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 14 months.
- The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency launched an investigation after Lochte posted a photo of himself to Instagram receiving an IV.
- It was determined that Lochte had exceeded the allowable amount of IV without a Therapeutic Use Exception.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Monday that Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his “use of a prohibited method.”
Specifically, Lochte was found to have exceeded the allowable use of intravenous infusion of permitted substances. Athletes are prohibited from receiving more than 100 mL of IV in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).
Amazingly, Lochte appears to have inadvertently outed himself to the authorities.
According to USADA, the investigation was launched when Lochte posted a photo to Instagram of himself receiving an IV. The post has since been deleted as well as a Twitter post linking to the Instagram post. The Twitter post included the caption, “Athletic recovery with some #ivdrip.“
Lochte was suspended after his infamous “robbery” incident during the 2016 Rio Olympics, along with three other swimmers.
Lochte “fully cooperated” with the investigation, according to USADA.