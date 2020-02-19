NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is heading home from the hospital following his horrific Daytona 500 crash

caption Ryan Newman at Halifax Medical Center. source Roush Fenway Racing

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, two days after he was part of a devastating crash at the Daytona 500.

The crash happened on Monday night in the final lap of the Daytona 500, when Newman’s car spun out, flipped, and landed on its roof – all at 190 mph.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but photos shared after his release show Newman smiling with his daughters and walking outside.

The injuries he did sustain in the crash remain unclear.

Roush Fenway Racing, the organization Newman drives for, said the 42-year-old driver had been “joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

In photos shared by Roush Fenway Racing, the organization Newman drives for, the 42-year-old driver can be seen smiling with his two young daughters and walking out of Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” Roush Fenway said in a press release before Newman left the hospital. “Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.”

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman’s wife, Krissie Newman, shared video of the driver leaving the hospital hand in hand with their daughters.

Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center on Monday after the Daytona wreck. In the final lap of the race, his car spun out, flipped, and landed on its roof – all at 190 mph.

After initial fears of the driver’s safety, officials said Newman was in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Photos appear to show that he did not sustain any serious visible injuries. The injuries he did sustain remain unclear, but many fans have speculated that safety rules NASCAR put in place after Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001 – which included adding head and neck support devices in every car – may have saved Newman’s life.