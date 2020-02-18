NASCAR fans have donated more than $1,500 to Ryan Newman’s animal rescue charity to show support after his Daytona 500 crash

caption Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500. source Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Elizabeth Rodriguez Neuman, Director of Development for Rescue Ranch, said people have donated $1,500 since Ryan Newman sustained serious injuries in a crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Newman and his wife, Krissie, launched Rescue Ranch in 2012 to promote “humane education by focusing on rescuing” animals.

Rodriguez Neuman said several donors have sent well wishes to Newman, which she plans to save and show to the driver as he recovers.

Newman was taken to a hospital in Daytona, Florida, on Monday in serious condition after Monday’s crash. His driving organization said that as of Tuesday, Newman is awake and talking.

NASCAR fans have started donating to driver Ryan Newman’s animal rescue nonprofit after he sustained serious injuries in a crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

“We have received quite a few heartwarming notes that people type into the ‘comments’ section while making their online donation; all of these will be saved and printed out for Ryan to read while he is recovering from his injuries,” Rodriguez Neuman said.

Newman, 42, was taken to a hospital in Daytona, Florida, on Monday in serious condition after a crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500. NASCAR officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Newman and his wife, Krissie, launched Rescue Ranch in 2012. The animal welfare organization “promotes humane education by focusing on rescuing on a fundamental level through hands-on learning and care for animals,” according to its website.

The nonprofit’s facilities are based on 87 acres of land in Statesville, North Carolina, where animal rescuers house more than 80 animals, including mini horses, rabbits, parrots, snakes and more. The charity also has hopes to launch a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic and a rescue foster and adoption program.

“Ryan’s passion for NASCAR is infectious, and he loves the fans so much. I know it will bring him some comfort to hear all the well wishes from fans and the NASCAR community,” Rodriguez Neuman said. “We are extremely saddened by yesterday’s incident and we were obviously very concerned, anxiously awaiting to hear about Ryan’s condition, but we remain grateful that the crash was not as bad as it could have been. We appreciate continued prayers and support for Ryan and his family during this time.”

Roush Fenway Racing, the organization Newman drives for, said in a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday that Newman was “awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” the statement said. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”