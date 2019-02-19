A hiker was stuck in quicksand for hours before rescuers could reach him in a Utah national park

caption Jessika McNeill and Ryan Osmun at Zion National Park. source Courtesy of Ryan Osmun

Ryan Osmun, of Mesa, Arizona, was stuck in quicksand at Utah’s Zion National Park for ten hours on Saturday.

He and his girlfriend, Jessika McNeill, were hiking the park’s “Subway Route” when they encountered the quicksand.

McNeill got stuck first, but Osmun got stuck while helping her get out.

McNeill had to hike for three hours before finding a rescue team to help Osmun – then they had to camp over night while waiting for a storm to clear so Osmun could be airlifted out of the area.

“The best way to describe it would be … standing in a huge puddle of concrete that basically dries instantly,” he told CBS News.

caption Ryan Osmun was rescued from quicksand at Zion National Park after 10 hours. source Zion National Park

The couple were about four miles into a remote 10-mile hike when they hit the quicksand, Zion’s public information officer Aly Baltrus told INSIDER.

Temperatures hit a low of 17F and a high of 32F in Zion on Saturday.

In the freezing cold, McNeill hiked for help, leaving Osmun trapped and alone.

After three hours of hiking, she found park rangers to assist in the rescue and it took them seven more hours to reach Osmun again.

caption The area where McNeill and Osmun hit quicksand. source Zion National Park

Once with Osmun, it took two more hours to free him from the quicksand and warm his leg, Baltrus told INSIDER.

“One guy scraping sand away, they were able to free my leg. It was probably one of the worst pains I’ve ever felt,” Osmun told CBS News.

A winter storm hit during the rescue, and the group had to camp overnight.

On Sunday, Osmun was airlifted out of the park and taken to a hospital.

He suffered hypothermia and mild muscle damage, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to CBS News.

McNeill was also diagnosed with hypothermia.

Baltrus told INSIDER that quicksand is not usually a problem at Zion, but it can happen under the right conditions.

“It can form in saturated loose sand with standing water (in this case, he stepped into a small sand filled pothole with one leg),” she said. “If it is at the ideal saturation point, and you step into it, the water cannot escape and it creates a liquefied soil that cannot support weight and creates a suction. We have been unusually wet here this winter. The weather was most likely a contributing factor.”