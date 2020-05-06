Ryan Reynolds worries that his kids won’t think he’s a ‘present dad’ after quarantine ends and he goes back to work

Ryan Reynolds spoke about enjoying the recent time he’s spent with his three daughters, but also worrying about how they’ll view him once the coronavirus pandemic is over and he returns to work.

“I think when we look back at this thing years from now, they’re going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad and I worry about that,” the actor said during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

He added: “Like, ‘Remember when dad was just home all the time and always up in our grill?'”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ryan Reynolds spoke about how he thinks the coronavirus pandemic will affect his relationship with his children once it’s over.

“Frankly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent to me,” the 43-year-old actor said during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“I think when we look back at this thing years from now, they’re going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad and I worry about that,” he continued. “Like, ‘Remember when dad was just home all the time and always up in our grill?'”

For weeks, Reynolds has been staying at home with wife Blake Lively, his mother-in-law, and the couple’s kids: 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez, and their 8-month-old whose name they have yet to reveal.

caption Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have three kids. source Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Prior to people being advised to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Reynolds was in the middle of filming a movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot called “Red Notice.” Like other films and TV shows, production was suspended.

When the pandemic is over, Reynolds is likely to resume filming “Red Notice.” Then in December, he’ll promote his new movie called “Free Guy” which was originally scheduled for release in July but was pushed back.

The “Deadpool” star told Fallon that he’s been trying to be grateful for the time with his family since some people are currently struggling with “free-floating anxiety” and other issues due to the coronavirus.

“I’m trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible,” Reynolds said. “It really does vacillate between deep, beautiful connection, and then suddenly, it’s like the third act of ‘Aliens.’

“I’m having a totally normal conversation with a 3-year-old and she’s spitting acid in my face and I’m running for my life in the belly of the ship and I’m wearing nothing by a tank top, sweaty as hell,” he joked.

Reynolds also gushed about being home with his daughters during a recent interview with Colbert.

“I like just being here with the girls,” Reynolds told the late-night host. “I like doing the girl stuff. I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they were born, but each one, when they came out that shoot, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.”

Watch Reynolds’ interview with Fallon in the video below (he talks about being at home with his kids at 3:30).

Read more:

Celebrities who have donated money amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jake Gyllenhaal says he didn’t want to do Tom Holland’s T-shirt handstand challenge but Ryan Reynolds beat him to it

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are pausing their ‘feud’ to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

Hugh Jackman says he started his ‘feud’ with Ryan Reynolds when he married Scarlett Johansson