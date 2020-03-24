Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at celebrities in a funny video about staying home and washing your hands

By
Claudia Willen
-

Ryan Reynolds joked about celebrities' roles during times of crisis.

caption
source
Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
  • Ryan Reynolds mocked celebrities’ roles during the coronavirus outbreak in an Instagram video he shared on Monday.
  • “In times of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this,” the 43-year-old actor said while gazing directly into the camera.
  • “Right after healthcare workers,” he joked, continuing, “First responders, people working essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, like 400 other types of people.”
  • Reynolds, who donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada during the pandemic with wife Blake Lively, also called on his followers to take precautions to prevent further spreading the disease.
  • “Look, stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together,” the actor said.
