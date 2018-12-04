Ryan Reynolds says that parenting has made him a better person: ‘I sort of miss being horrible’

- Ryan Reynolds appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and spoke about his role as a parent with Blake Lively.
- The couple welcomed daughters James in 2014 and Inez in 2016.
- “It’s really kind of made me a better person, I think,” Reynolds said. “I sort of miss being horrible.”
- “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks,” he added, joking about how challenging and exhausting it is to have two children.
- Watch the video below (Reynolds talks about his kids at 3:55).
