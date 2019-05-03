Ryan Reynolds’ latest suit is his best yet, and one detail proves his style is head and shoulders above the rest

caption Ryan Reynolds’ suits seem to get better and better. source Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Just when you thought Ryan Reynolds’ suits couldn’t get any better, he pulls this linen gem out of the bag.

The actor has been one of the most stylish men in the business for a while now – he was INSIDER’s seventh best-dressed man of 2018 – but 2019 really seems to be his year.

In his press tour for his Pokémon movie “Detective Pikachu,” Reynolds has shown us that waistcoats without a blazer really can be a good look (if decked out in custom Brunello Cucinelli), that you really can’t beat a simple, grandad collar shirt, and he’s also given us the perfect off-duty weekend look.

However, the suit he wore on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday was a cut above the rest.

Reynolds teamed what appears to be some kind of a linen-mix suit with a classic button-down white shirt, a skinny slate-grey tie, and a pair of rough-and-ready brown leather shoes.

caption Check out those socks. source Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As always, however, the devil is in the detail. What was already a beautiful suit was elevated by the choices that Ryan (or his stylist) made around it.

As Will Davison of Jack Davison Bespoke tailors in London previously told Business Insider, a good pocket square “can change the look.”

“Pick out a colour from the tie or the suit and have that in the pocket square so they’re similar tones to each other but not completely matching,” Davison told us.

Reynolds does exactly what Davison says for his talk show look – his pocket square has a similar straw-like color to the suit, but with a contrasting silk texture and a dotted pattern.

It’s a masterclass.

Business Insider has a handy graphic to demonstrate what’s going on here.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Davison’s business partner, Jack Stammers, added that the patch pocket on the blazer gives it a sportier, informal feel. “It would look really nice worn with a powder blue shirt also,” Stammers said.

Reynolds’ other accessories include a blacked out Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, which retails at $11,600, and some black and white striped socks, which lend a sense of fun and originality to the look.

Reynolds has a great stylist at the helm of his wardrobe to thank for his success – Ilaria Urbinati also dresses the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rami Malek, and Chris Evans.

If it leads to more looks like the one exhibited on “The Tonight Show,” we hope Reynolds’ relationship with Urbinati continues to thrive for years to come.