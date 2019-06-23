Ryan Reynolds wrote a fake Amazon review for his own gin brand, and it sounds like the plot of a ‘Hangover’ movie

caption Ryan Reynolds talking about Aviation Gin on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. source YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ryan Reynolds has written a hilarious fake Amazon review for his own gin brand, Aviation Gin.

Written under the pseudonym Champ Nightengale, the review tells the story of one man’s experience after consuming too much of the gin.

It reads like the plot of a “Hangover”-style film.

Ryan Reynolds has once again proved his comedy chops by writing a hilarious Amazon review for his own gin brand.

The “Deadpool” star has been the owner and chairman of Aviation Gin since February 2018, saying he decided to invest after being so impressed by the taste.

The actor has shared an amusing tale of what may have happened after someone drank too much, and people are saying it sounds like the plot of a “Hangover”-style movie.

“I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter, alongside a screengrab of the review.

Reynolds wrote the review under the pseudonym Champ Nightengale, and, naturally, he gave the gin five stars.

“Love this product… BUT…” the review was titled.

I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it. pic.twitter.com/YZN4KI0ATD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 22, 2019

“I just tried Aviation Gin for the first time,” wrote Reynolds/Nightengale.

“Normally I don’t gravitate toward celebrity brands, but I’d read the gin was one of the highest rated ever. I loved it and hated it. What?! Let me explain…”

The reviewer explained that he thought the gin was “amazing,” the smoothest gin he’d ever consumed, and that it “went down really easily.”

However, this is where the problems started for Nightengale.

“What did I hate about it?” he continued. “I wish they’d provide some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have.

“I had a lot… and after a while I felt really great. Eventually that bubbly and illusory sense of well-being turned into a bit of a blur.”

And, in a tale familiar to many of us, Nightengale was left trying to piece together what had happened the night before come the following morning.

“When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes!

“I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida.

“Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.”

Needless to say, many of Reynolds’ fans have expressed their amusement at his review.

“Well played, bro. Well played,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Well played, bro. Well played. You are an excellent raconteur and an even better booze review writer. — Mick D (@gmt_mick) June 23, 2019

Reynolds’ Instagram followers have been equally impressed, with some of his celebrity friends chiming in with their comments.

“Amazing,” wrote actor Joe Keery.