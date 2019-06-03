Ryan Seacrest says he would support Kourtney Kardashian if she wanted to take a break from reality TV

caption Ryan Seacrest at iHeartRadio Wango Tango on June 1, 2019. source Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest responded to speculation that Kourtney Kardashian will quit E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," Seacrest told "Entertainment Tonight" on Saturday. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two."

Kardashian recently admitted that she'd be happy to leave reality TV behind.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," she told Paper for the magazine's May issue. "Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she’d be happy to leave reality TV behind – an admission that shocked Ryan Seacrest, an executive producer for E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney,” Seacrest told “Entertainment Tonight” on Saturday. “You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring ’em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it.”

caption Kourtney Kardashian on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” source YouTube/E! Entertainment

The eldest Kardashian sister recently admitted that she would be “very happy” if she could stop filming her family’s popular show.

“I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” she told Paper for the magazine’s May issue. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again.”

She said she’d like to move to Norway or Switzerland, though she’s “got a lot of ideas.”

For his part, Seacrest said he could never be constantly followed by cameras like the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who have starred on “KUWTK” for over a decade.

caption Ryan Seacrest with the Kardashian-Jenner family at the official “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” viewing party in 2007. source Jeff Vespa/WireImage

“I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them,” he told ET. “I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her.”