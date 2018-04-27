Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walked on to the NFL Draft stage 4 months after scary spinal injury

- Ryan Shazier made his emotional return to the football world on Thursday night, walking across the stage to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick.
- Shazier was carted off the field four months ago after a scary hit during a game that caused a spinal injury.
- With the pick, the Steelers welcomed Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds to the team.
Ryan Shazier made his emotional return to the football world on Thursday night, walking across the stage to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick.
Four months earlier, Shazier had taken a scary hit that left him to be carted off the field with a spinal injury. Unexpected surgery followed soon after, and it looked as though his career in the NFL might be over.
Helped by his fiancee Michelle, Shazier made his way across the stage, showing progress in his recovery, and announcing that Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds was the newest member of the Steelers family.
You can watch the moment below.
Shazier still has a long way to go before he’s back on an NFL field, but his walk across the stage was an emotional moment that will go down as one of the most memorable moments of the draft.
