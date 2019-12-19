A vegan couple who only fed their kids raw fruits and vegetables has been charged with murder after their toddler son died of malnutrition

Ryan and Sheila O’Leary were indicted Wednesday on six charges in connection to their 18-month-old son’s starvation death in September.

When the boy died, he weighed just 17 pounds, about what a 7-month-old should weigh, experts said.

The couple told police that they are vegan and only feed their children raw fruits and vegetables.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Cape Coral, Florida, vegan couple whose son died of starvation in September was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

A Lee County grand jury indicted Ryan Patrick O’Leary, 30, and Sheila O’Leary, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect, Click Orlando reported. Some of the charges also apply to the treatment of the other children who were in their care.

According to a Cape Coral police report seen by the Fort Myers News-Press, Sheila called 911 on September 27 when she noticed her 18-month-old son wasn’t breathing and felt cold. Her husband tried to resuscitate him, but when paramedics arrived at house, they pronounced the boy dead.

The boy was 17 pounds at the time, what would have been a normal weight for a child half his age.

The couple told police that they were vegan and only fed their children raw fruits and vegetables. Two other children who were in their care, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, are now under the state’s protection. Assistant State Attorney Francine H. Donnorummo said they were malnourished as well, and one of them had to have teeth removed because of severe tooth decay and malnutrition.

An 11-year-old had already been removed from their home for a previous malnutrition case in Virginia, according to the Fort Myers News-Press, and is in the custody of her biological father.

Neighbor Robert Rioux previously told the newspaper that the family moved into the neighborhood about a year ago and that the children seemed healthy.

“There were no red flags, they just lived such a secret life,” Rioux said.