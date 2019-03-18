A fight broke out on a Ryanair flight after a man reportedly got angry that another passenger wasn’t wearing any shoes

caption The fight occurred on a flight from Scotland to Spain (not pictured). source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two men were detained after a fight broke out on a recent Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland to Tenerife, Spain, the airline has confirmed.

The flight’s crew “requested police assistance” when the plane arrived in Tenerife after “two passengers became disruptive in-flight” on Saturday, a Ryanair spokeswoman told Sky News.

In a video of the incident, captured by passenger Ben Wardrop and shared on Twitter, two men can be seen exchanging blows.

At one point, a “Good Samaritan” tried to “split up the two men fighting” and got hit in the nose and started bleeding, Wardrop told INSIDER.

As the Evening Standard reported, Wardrop told the Press Association that the fight started after a “very drunk man” confronted a woman who was not wearing shoes on her way to the bathroom.

Two men were detained after a fight broke out on a recent Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland to Tenerife, Spain, the airline has confirmed.

The flight’s crew “requested police assistance” when the plane arrived in Tenerife after “two passengers became disruptive in-flight” on Saturday, a Ryanair spokeswoman told Sky News.

According to the spokeswoman, the aircraft “landed normally” and police “removed and detained two individuals.”

In a video of the incident, captured by passenger Ben Wardrop and shared on Twitter, two men can be seen exchanging blows as several flight attendants and crew members attempt to intervene.

As the Evening Standard reported, Wardrop told the Press Association that the fight started after a “very drunk man” confronted a woman who was not wearing shoes on her way to the bathroom, “saying that someone would stand on her toes.”

“Then the woman’s boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation,” Wardrop continued.

Read more: Flight attendants reveal the spots you should never touch on a plane

Speaking to INSIDER, Wardrop said the woman proceeded to enter the bathroom barefoot after this exchange with the passenger, which occurred about halfway through the flight. Wardrop also said he saw the man drinking from a bottle of gin.

After the plane landed in Tenerife, “more alcohol was consumed,” and the man and the woman’s boyfriend, “both being very drunk,” started arguing and fighting, Wardrop told the Press Association.

At one point, a “Good Samaritan” tried to “split up the two men fighting” and got hit in the nose and started bleeding, Wardrop told INSIDER, as seen in the video the latter posted on Twitter.

“It was a very scary moment as [the aircraft] was very confined and lots of innocent people got involved due to the small space on the plane,” Wardrop told the Press Association, according to the Evening Stanard. “Ryanair’s staff handled the situation very well.”

Representatives for Ryanair did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.