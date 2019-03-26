Ryanair offered a ‘Geography for Dummies’ book to British Airways after it accidentally flew a plane to Scotland instead of Germany

source Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Ryanair mocked British Airways for accidentally flying a plane to Scotland instead of Germany.

The low-cost airline offered its rival a copy of “Geography for Dummies.”

Twitter users pointed out that RyanAir has its own problematic history with flight diversions.

Budget airline Ryanair jokingly offered fellow carrier British Airways a “Geography for Dummies” book after it accidentally flew a plane to Scotland instead of Germany.

The Irish airline tweeted the quip on Monday, sharing an image of the book cover with the caption: “Hey British Airways, we have a present for you.”

Hey @British_Airways, we have a present for you ???? pic.twitter.com/m3K9ZNk0Ew — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2019

The post came a day after a British Airways flight that was meant to fly to the German city of Düsseldorf landed in Edinburgh, 525 miles away from from its actual destination.

British Airways told Business Insider that the London-outbound plane went to the wrong airport because the paperwork was submitted incorrectly.

But Twitter users were quick to point out that Ryanair has its own history of chaos-inducing flight diversions.

I remember the time you dropped me in Vienna after telling me we were meant to be landing in Bratislava… The flight was meant to go to Budapest. — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 25, 2019

Virgin Media News reporter Richard Chambers reminded the airline that it once said it was going to divert a flight with the original destination of Budapest, Hungary, to Bratislava, Slovakia. The plane then unexpectedly landed in the Austrian capital Vienna.

“It’s been like an episode of Lost,” he tweeted when it happened last June.

Really? Ryanair landed in Timisoara, RO instead of Thessaloniki, GR in January… and you left the passengers there without any info! — Zoumpourlou (@Zoumpourlou1) March 25, 2019

Ryanair also left passengers frustrated in January when it turned a three hour journey from England to Greece into a 24-hour-ordeal, according to Sky News. The airline diverted a flight bound for the Greek city of Thessaloniki to Timisoara, Romania because of weather conditions – and offered customers a nine-hour bus journey to their destination instead.

Other social media users decided to poke fun at the low-cost airline’s practice of advertising flights to major cities, but flying customers to small airports significant distances from those cities.

One Facebook user suggested the airline would have tried to rebrand the Edinburgh airport if it were in British Airway’s position.

“Ryanair would just call it Düsseldorf North,” he said.

In 2003, a German court prohibited Ryanair from saying it offered flights to Düsseldorf when the plane actually landed 42 miles from the city.

True, Lolly! Even we wouldn’t flog Edinburgh as Germany #DusseldorfNorth ???????????????????????????????????? — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2019

The Irish airline decided to run with the joke when British Airways representative Lolly commented that “no one is perfect” on the post.

“True, Lolly! Even we wouldn’t flog Edinburgh as Germany #DusseldorfNorth,” Ryanair tweeted.