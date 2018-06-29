Ryde makes police report after drivers complain of more than 2000 ‘phantom bookings’ and 300 fake accounts

- The Straits Times
The world’s first real-time carpooling app Ryde made a police report in Singapore on Tuesday (June 26).
After drivers gave feedback concerning fake accounts and “phantom accounts”, it made a report and notified relevant authorities such as the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA).
It announced a day later there had been a reported 2,000 “phantom bookings” and 300 fake accounts so far, with drivers first reporting these incidents in the month of May.
The drivers had their time wasted by these incidents, leading to a loss in potential income that exceeded S$50000 ($36600).
Before making the police report, Ryde conducted their own investigations. The digital evidence showed that a majority of the transgressions “originated from locations in Midview City and The Herencia”.
Midview City is a integrated business hub located in the central part of Singapore, while The Herencia is a office space rental agency situated in the south of Singapore.
Ryde will now conduct user audits to eliminate fake accounts and have informed other drivers of the need to report and look out for such manipulations of the application.
