Rype offers students one-on-one video language lessons via Skype — but it’s a pricier and less flexible option than other language-learning platforms

Rype is a browser-based language-learning program that connects students with native-speakers and certified teachers over weekly, 30-minute video lessons via Skype.

While it’s pricier than other platforms, Rype is great for those who learn best through immersive conversation.

Beyond weekly lessons, users also receive access to an archive of vocabulary and grammar tutorials, as well as around-the-clock access to instructors.

Due to the novel coronavirus, most people are following self-isolation guidelines and spending a lot more time at home.

Chances are good that you, like many others, have spent some of that time trying to pick up a new skill or hobby. You might have even told yourself you’d be fluent in a new foreign language by this point in the locked-down year, perhaps in anticipation of a post-COVID vacation.

But let’s face it, learning a language takes serious time and patience and exercises on a screen don’t always cut it. While many app-based language programs are cheap, useful, and convenient for getting a grasp on the basics of a new language, sometimes it’s helpful to have a one-to-one conversation with an actual teacher.

That’s where Rype comes in. Rather than download an app on your phone, Rype is a membership-style language-learning program that offers 30-minute conversations over Skype with native speakers and certified teachers. It’s helpful for learners who like to ask questions, pick up local phrases and vocabulary, and want to commit to a specific block of time over than the spontaneity of self-directed programs. Rype is also handy for advanced speakers who want a conversation partner to help them brush up on language skills.

Though its price point and scheduled approach are best for those looking to make a serious commitment to learning a new language, Rype is an ideal tool for all those who want an immersive experience and a dedicated teacher.

Table of Contents

What is Rype?

Rype is a browser-based language-learning program that offers weekly immersive chats with certified teachers and native speakers (all of whom have also been vetted for English fluency). Because the program operates on a membership-style structure, subscriptions include all languages offered on the platform. There’s a choice of dozens of teachers in many of the languages so users can find the right fit. There are currently 10 foreign languages available including:

Spanish

French

Arabic

German

Italian

Portuguese

Russian

Mandarin

Japanese

English

The company points to studies that show one-to-one lessons are more effective for learning. Rype’s approach takes advantage of this, while also saving students commuting time and cutting down on the costs of traditional classroom learning. The company has found that 85% of its students start out as beginners and that students spend an average of two hours a week learning with Rype.

Beyond video chats, users also have access to additional learning and study tools online in the Rype Vault so they can practice between conversation lessons. The fact that there’s no downloadable app might not appeal to all, but the company does have a conversational AI app due out soon.

For now, users can start with one-on-one video lessons by signing up for a seven-day free trial before deciding to become a member.

Where to access Rype

You can access Rype online via your desktop or laptop browser at rypeapp.com, which is also where you create an account and schedule lesson times.

Despite the somewhat misleading website name, there’s no app to download. Instead, everything is done via a slickly-designed computer browser interface. You’ll need an internet connection for weekly lessons and to access the Rype Vault, which houses learning exercises for practice beyond the weekly chats.

Lessons can be scheduled multiple times a week, and the company emphasizes that consistently listening to, and speaking the language on your own, is often more important than the frequency of the lessons.

How Rype works

After you sign up, you can select the first date and time of your lesson. Because the site operates with a membership-style pricing structure, you have access to as many languages as you’d like to learn at once.

There are multiple teachers and native speakers available for each of the company’s 10 languages. However, while the company says that all its teachers have professional teaching experience, only some teachers have actual certifications. Others are merely native speakers and experts in their language. The app lets you “interview” a few teachers before settling on one that’s right for you.

While the teacher will work with you at your level of speaking, there’s no formal curriculum, which you may find liberating or frustrating depending on your style. Beginners will likely want to opt for a certified teacher, but advanced speakers merely looking to hone conversational skills might find the native speakers to be a better option.

Unlike other language-learning apps like Duolingo or Babbel, the primary method of learning here is via the weekly 30-minute lessons. However, the learning doesn’t stop once the conversation ends. Students receive an assessment shortly after each video providing feedback. This includes notes on how to review what was learned in the lesson, mistakes to work on, and assignments to keep working on the material.

For brushing up between lessons, subscribers also receive access to the Rype Vault, an archive of recorded videos going over grammar, conversation tactics, vocabulary, and more. Users also have access to their instructors beyond the video sessions so they can send questions or discuss what will be covered in upcoming lessons.

If your plans change, you have up to three hours before your scheduled lesson time to cancel or reschedule. You can also pause your subscription for one, two, or four weeks.

How much does Rype cost?

New users can try Rype for free with a seven-day trial to see if it’s a fit for their learning needs. But remember to unsubscribe after if you decide not to continue, or you will be charged automatically.

For continued subscriptions, students can choose from a variety of paid plans priced by hours of lessons per month (four, six, or 10), and paid either monthly or every six months.

Monthly plans start at $99.99 for four hours of lesson time and go up to $179.99 for 10 hours of lesson time. Six-month plans start at $59.99 per month for four hours of talk time and go up to 10 hours a month for a rate of $159.99 monthly.

The bottom line

If you’re ready to make a serious commitment to language-learning, Rype is a great way to access one-on-one language learning with a helpful, conversational aspect. Lessons are available as often as you’d like, with the ability to schedule multiple lessons in multiple languages in a given week.

However, Rype is pricier than other language-learning programs available. It’s also not ideal for those whose schedules can change at the last minute since lessons are scheduled at dedicated times. Additionally, some users may not like the entirely browser-based system, which can make on-the-go learning more challenging.

But for those who want an immersive, personalized experience with a dedicated teacher, Rype is a great option that still comes in cheaper than traditional classroom learning.