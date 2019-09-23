S P Jain Global Ranked #12 in the Latest Forbes Ranking of the World’s Top International MBAs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – September 23, 2019 – S P Jain Global’s flagship Global MBA program climbed four places to be ranked #12 in the world in Forbes’ latest ranking of the world’s top 1-year international MBA programs, ahead of Hong Kong University, HEC Montreal, Erasmus (Rotterdam), Cass and Hult.

Forbes’ biennial ranking of the world’s best 1-year and 2-year international MBA programs is based solely on the return on investment achieved by business school graduates. This year, the Forbes ranking compared the earnings of the Class of 2014 in their first five years post-MBA. S P Jain’s Class of 2014 reported a net gain of USD 61,300, even higher than the 2-year MBA programs of NYU, USC, Georgia Tech, UNSW Business School, Schulich School of Business, Penn State and other top international business schools.

“We are thrilled to have climbed in the Forbes MBA rankings this year, especially as these rankings are student-focused. Since 2011, our Global MBA has consistently featured in top MBA rankings by the Financial Times, Forbes and The Economist. It is particularly thrilling to see that S P Jain Global is also now more highly ranked than much more established 1-year and 2-year MBA programs!,” shared Nitish Jain, President of S P Jain Global.

“We owe much of this success to our unique tri-city model that has resulted in more emotionally intelligent and globally-minded graduates who have gone on to do very well in their careers, both in India and outside.” The 15-year-old School presently boasts of a 7000+ alumni community that is spread across 30 countries, including Singapore, Australia, Chinna, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, UK and the US.

Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the program said, “When it comes to global jobs, our graduates have the distinct advantage of having lived and studied in three of the world’s top business cities. They have first-hand knowledge of how to operate in a global business environment — a skill that is much valued by recruiters. They undertake projects with top companies, interact with business leaders and thinkers, go on cultural tours and develop important global skills.”

“This is a proud day for us graduates from the Class of 2014! The fact that the program continues to gain international recognition and a steady rise in prestigious MBA rankings, like Forbes, is evidence that the unique learning ecosystem that the School provides, thanks to its global model, is both relevant and impactful. The Global MBA has been a stepping stone to new careers, new prospects, greater responsibilities, leadership roles and so much more for many, like me, and this latest ranking is a testimony to that,” shared Shivani Naik (Global MBA 2014) who is presently working at Reliance Industries Limited.





The Forbes MBA rankings, along with Financial Times and The Economist, are among the most prestigious MBA rankings in the world, and SP Jain Global is the youngest business school in the world to get all three.





ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA and Global MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.





– Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21)

– Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

– Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19)

– The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

– Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17)

– Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

– Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)





S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain’s world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. Click here to read more.