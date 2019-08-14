S$200-S$300 million: Singapore’s Secretlab just scored massive funding from a firm that previously invested in Razer

Secretlab co-founder Ian Ang, 27 (right) said the funding would “ add turbo” to the company’s engine. Also pictured is co-founder Alaric Choo, 31 (left). The Business Times

Secretlab – a Singapore start-up making what fans worldwide have praised as the “best gaming chair ever” – just scored a nine-figure investment sum from a Temasek Holdings subsidiary.

Heliconia Capital Management, which previously invested in Razer and One Championship, pumped an estimated S$200 to S$300 million into the brand, The Business Times (BT) reported on Tuesday (Aug 14).

The Straits Times added that this will result in Heliconia owning a minority stake.

The nine-figure sum is the start-up’s first external investment, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 13). Founded in 2014, Secretlab was initially funded by the savings of its founders – competitive StarCraft II gamers Alaric Choo and Ian Ang.

The pair were inspired to start making chairs after an unsuccessful search for a comfortable gaming seat.

Within four years, the brand has sold over 200,00 chairs worldwide, and gained fans among games and non-gamers alike. It has also inked partnerships with franchises including League of Legends, Batman, Game of Thrones and Disneyland, and e-sports groups like Astralis, StarLadder and Cloud9.

Last year, Forbes estimated its annual sales at over US$15 million (S$20.7 million). Both founders also made it onto the company’s 30 Under 30 Asia list.

ST quoted Heliconia CEO Derek Lau as saying that Secretlab had “significant growth potential”, having rapidly gained global recognition.

Founder Ang said in a LinkedIn post that he was “very happy” about the capital injection and saw the funding as “adding turbo to our engines”.

Reminiscing about the start-up’s bare-bones initial setup, he added that it was “crazy to think how [the company] started with temporary storage spaces with broken locks, hand-sketched drawings, and completely empty bank accounts just 5 years ago.”

“Can’t wait to see where this new partnership will take us in a few years,” he added.

Read also: